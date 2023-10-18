Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, and Kylie Minogue have joined forces on a powerhouse of a collaboration. The French maison and British shoemaker just launched a collection of statement footwear, modeled by Australia's best: none other than pop star Kylie Minogue.

The coming-together of JPG, JC, & KM came naturally. For years, Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi has designed custom shoes for Minogue, who is also a Gaultier fan — the singer often taps the house for on-stage looks.

Given the trio's legacy, you can probably guess that the collaboration is anything but boring. Over-the-knee boots and kitten heels are inked with Jean Paul Gaultier's signature "tattoos," while slingback heels lace up the vamp, a nod to the brand's famous corsetry. Francophiles will appreciate another highlight of the range: a classic, black pump teetering on a four-inch slice of acrylic etched with the Eiffel Tower.

1 / 5 Jean Paul Gaultier / Jimmy Choo / Valentin Herfray

There are also nods to Jimmy Choo's glamorous, hyper-feminine designs — a pair of high-heeled mules are draped in chains and bejeweled charms.

Jean Paul Gaultier has been on a collaborative streak lately. In addition to recruiting guest designers for its couture collections, the brand — overseen by creative director Florence Tétier but still led by Monsier Gaultier himself — has launched team-ups with KNWLS, Y/Project, and Lil Nas X.

JPG x JC, however, is one launch going to the very top of my wish list. Cue: Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head."