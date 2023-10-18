Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, Kylie Minogue: Three Icons, One Collab

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, and Kylie Minogue have joined forces on a powerhouse of a collaboration. The French maison and British shoemaker just launched a collection of statement footwear, modeled by Australia's best: none other than pop star Kylie Minogue.

The coming-together of JPG, JC, & KM came naturally. For years, Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi has designed custom shoes for Minogue, who is also a Gaultier fan — the singer often taps the house for on-stage looks.

Given the trio's legacy, you can probably guess that the collaboration is anything but boring. Over-the-knee boots and kitten heels are inked with Jean Paul Gaultier's signature "tattoos," while slingback heels lace up the vamp, a nod to the brand's famous corsetry. Francophiles will appreciate another highlight of the range: a classic, black pump teetering on a four-inch slice of acrylic etched with the Eiffel Tower.

1 / 5
Jean Paul Gaultier / Jimmy Choo / Valentin Herfray

There are also nods to Jimmy Choo's glamorous, hyper-feminine designs — a pair of high-heeled mules are draped in chains and bejeweled charms.

Jean Paul Gaultier has been on a collaborative streak lately. In addition to recruiting guest designers for its couture collections, the brand — overseen by creative director Florence Tétier but still led by Monsier Gaultier himself — has launched team-ups with KNWLS, Y/Project, and Lil Nas X.

JPG x JC, however, is one launch going to the very top of my wish list. Cue: Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Rich Paul's Mauve-alous New Balance 550s Are Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snob Diaries: AMIRI’s Spezzatura with Sebastian Jean
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    With Jean Paul Gaultier, Our Not In Paris Collection Has Finally Earned Its (Sailor) Stripes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Rolex’s Daytona for Le Mans’ 100th Year Gives off Paul Newman Vibes
    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Let's Take A Moment For Bad Bunny's JPG Bikini Top
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • JW Anderson Chain Loafer
    (Un) Chained Melody - An Ode to JW Anderson Chain Mules
    • Footwear
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • Wales Bonner/Paris Fashion Week
    Don't Get Caught Out & Shop The Outnet Clearance Sale - Up To 80% Off
    • Style
  • balaclava
    15 Balaclavas To Tackle Cold Weather Face First
    • Style
  • Jean Paul Gaultier x Jimmy Choo Collaboration Campaign Starring Kylie Minogue
    Jean Paul Gaultier, Jimmy Choo, Kylie Minogue: Three Icons, One Collab
    • Style
  • Champion Event
    Calling All Creatives: Champion’s Latest Campaign Asks “What Do You Champion?”
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023