Your Fall Body, Courtesy of Y/Project & Jean Paul Gaultier

Tis' the season to be jolly because Y/Project's Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration has finally dropped.

The blessing that is Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier first graced our presence in January during Y/Project's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation. Trippy tanks with illusory bosoms and physique-focused dresses nodded to JPG's iconic trompe l'oeil designs and Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens' experimental lens.

It certainly made for the perfect appetizer to the duo's couture serving later that month, another linkup of solid 10s across the board. Easily one of our favorite moments from fashion month.

Since its runway debut, Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier has left the fashion girls salivating for its release, pegging its Body Morph dresses and macho tops as not mere wants but legit must-haves for the season. The wait is over though, after it dropped online today.

Y/Project x JPG included all of fashion's current obsessions: Archival Gaultier, anything Martens-related, and body dupe slays. In short, the ready-to-wear capsule was a recipe for success even before it actually debuted.

Plus, a sprinkle of a ripped Nicole Kidman in the collection's dress of the hour undoubtedly served as the garnish to this already-tasteful collaborative dish.

Y/Project begun rolling out its FW22 collection offering last month, with pieces like the Diemme footwear collab and gradient knits up for the taking on the brand's website. Now, finally, it's Y/Project x JPG's turn.