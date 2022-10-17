Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Your Fall Body, Courtesy of Y/Project & Jean Paul Gaultier

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo
1 / 5

Tis' the season to be jolly because Y/Project's Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration has finally dropped.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Overla
$1620
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$560
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Blazer
$1620

The blessing that is Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier first graced our presence in January during Y/Project's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation. Trippy tanks with illusory bosoms and physique-focused dresses nodded to JPG's iconic trompe l'oeil designs and Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens' experimental lens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It certainly made for the perfect appetizer to the duo's couture serving later that month, another linkup of solid 10s across the board. Easily one of our favorite moments from fashion month.

Since its runway debut, Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier has left the fashion girls salivating for its release, pegging its Body Morph dresses and macho tops as not mere wants but legit must-haves for the season. The wait is over though, after it dropped online today.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Y/Project x JPG included all of fashion's current obsessions: Archival Gaultier, anything Martens-related, and body dupe slays. In short, the ready-to-wear capsule was a recipe for success even before it actually debuted.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Plus, a sprinkle of a ripped Nicole Kidman in the collection's dress of the hour undoubtedly served as the garnish to this already-tasteful collaborative dish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Y/Project begun rolling out its FW22 collection offering last month, with pieces like the Diemme footwear collab and gradient knits up for the taking on the brand's website. Now, finally, it's Y/Project x JPG's turn.

Shop Y/Project Here

Sold out
Y/ProjectPinched Logo Jeans Blue
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y/ProjectClassic Double Collar T-Shirt Taupe
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y/ProjectPinched Logo Sweatshirt Navy
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Icon Who Never Grew Up: 30 Years of Paul Frank
  • DIY Piercings? Bad Idea. DIY Pierced Clothing? Badass
  • Jean Paul Gaultier Crowns Fashion’s New Enfant Terrible
  • Paris Couture Week: Firsts, Lasts(?), and Loads of Frill
  • Saul Nash Perfected Sportswear, Now It’s Exploring So Much More
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now