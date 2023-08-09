Jeremy Allen White's Style Is Proof That Less Is More

Jeremy Allen White, the guy who plays the fictional antagonistic chef from The Bear, has proven that he's more than capable of serving up heat both in and out of the kitchen.

His character, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a tattooed, tousle-haired chef who’s mostly seen either shouting orders or aggressively chopping veg, is the epitome of less is more when it comes to style: a plain white T-shirt and lived-in denim jeans (and an apron for good measure).

It also appears that off-screen Allen White is just as effortlessly stylish, too.

Take his July 4 outfit for instance: grocery shopping at Gelson's Market wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt, washed-out denim jeans, and a pair of worn Nike Air Force 1s.

Backgrid / The Daily Stardust

Or on August 8, when Allen White was spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles wearing another short-sleeved shirt, more washed-out denim jeans, and another pair of beat Nikes (this time Cortez), exactly the same 'fit he was wearing when he was seen making out roadside with model-turned-actress Ashley Moore only days before.

Still, there’s more to Allen White’s style than just denim and short-sleeved shirts. Take his running outfit from last week for example, when he wore nothing more than a pair of teeny-tiny shorts and a tank top sunburn, but still pulled it off with exceptional ease (thanks in part to his chiselled physique.)

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White isn’t rewriting the fashion rulebook by any means. Yet his less is more approach when it comes to effortless ensembles should be applauded and could even be seen as the antithesis of quiet luxury.

Nothing Allen White wears is revolutionary, yet he (and Berzatto, for that) is proof that simply mastering how to wear the basics can be just as impressive as even some of the most outlandish dressers. And for that I must say: YES, CHEF!