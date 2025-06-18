Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
On Old McDonald Glover's Farm, Everyone Wears Moncler (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Donald Glover's Moncler collection is, believe it or not, farmwear. Sure, it may seem to be an assortment of suave outdoorsy gear as luxe as anything bearing the Moncler name and as stylish as anything Glover has ever worn but don't be fooled: Old McDonald Glover will be wearing this down on Gilga Farm.

Gilga is Glover's creative agency and production company. It's also an actual farm, where Glover and staff — some of whom are themselves quite well known — harvest produce and feed cattle.

It's a creative playground, one where ideas are tended to with the same readiness as crops, and so you can imagine that Glover and his crew crave a worthy uniform for planting the seeds of ingenuity. (And seeds of a more conventional sort.) Hence his Moncler line, which is specifically a collaboration with Gilga Farm.

GIlga Farm's Moncler collaboration debuted during 2024's City of Genius event as one of Moncler's many high-powered partnerships and product proposals. But only now do we have a fuller view of its reach.

Clearly, Moncler staples are the name of the Gilga Farm's game, retooled to Glover's taste.

Quilted vests, double-zip work shirts, chore coats, and a thick suede coaches jacket are slick enough for fit checks in Gilga Farm's on-site writer's room but also sturdy enough that should one need to roll their sleeves up to take care of business — farm business or brain business — so be it.

It's not mere workwear redux, either. One standout puffer is cleverly layered so as to allow the wearer to zip up its façade and then tie the chest with pull tabs in the vein of a Japanese haori jacket. And a special edition of the Moncler Trailgrip Vela sandal reiterates the sense of sunny ease afforded by shades of pink and orange, mirroring floral blooms and oranges grown in Gilga's citrus garden.

In a release, Glover described Gilga Farms' Moncler collection, which is available on Moncler's website and at its stores, as "summer fits grounded in real value,” pointing out several historic designs as its inspiration.

"The sleeping bag is one of the first products Moncler ever made, which inspired our sleeping bag jacket," he said.

Glover also lends his (animated) face to internal tags that update Moncler's signature branding, underscoring the intimacy of the project.

It's not just mountain gear for the farm, it's Donald Glover's Moncler mountain gear for, yes, his farm. Gilga Farm.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
  On Old McDonald Glover's Farm, Everyone Wears Moncler (EXCLUSIVE)
