Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

JJJJound's Next New Balance Goes GORE-TEX

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

JJJJound's New Balance collabs typically yield brown shoes. Maybe beige. But what if those New Balance sneakers weren't just the color of mud, but they could actually protect from it? Oh, JJJJound, you done did it again!

It's actually rather surprising that it's taken JJJJound this long to devise GORE-TEX-lined New Balance shoes but hey, better late than never. It's just that you'd think that the Montreal-based studio would deem it necessary to create collaborative sneakers able to fend off inclement weather.

First-look imagery at the JJJJound x New Balance 2002 may not even make it clear that the shoes come with GORE-TEX lining but if you look closely at the blurred image, you can see the recognizable GORE-TEX tag on the right-hand side.

There you have it: irrefutable evidence that JJJJound may or may not be dropping a GORE-TEX New Balance. Now, there's no other evidence to suggest that the shoe is real — no release date or confirmation from JJJJound or New Balance, of course — but it definitely is neutral-colored enough to be a JJJJound NB sneaker, what with its ordinary-looking brown and black colorway.

Certainly, it's a more appealing makeup than the grey 2002 sneakers that JJJJound and New Balance dropped in October. The most surprising thing here, really, is that JJJJound might be dropping yet another New Balance 2002 mere months after dishing its first take on the 13-year-old sneaker.

It's actually quite uncommon that JJJJound would repeat a collaborative sneaker: of the many JJJJound New Balances out there, for instance, only a handful of models have been repeated.

Like, out of JJJJound's many NB 990s, the only repeats is the 990v3, which was offered in two typically brown or beige sneaker colorways. Otherwise, JJJJound's NB 992 is really the only other doubled-up NB.

Not that the streets are lacking in collaborative JJJJound sneakers. This year alone has granted safe shoe obsessives access to JJJJound-ified Salomon shoes, Vans skaters, nubuck Reebok Classics, and what is probably the most normal Crocs partnership of all time.

But that's the JJJJound difference: there's hardly any difference at all!

So, the fact that JJJJound is actually blessing its next New Balance 2002 shoes with GORE-TEX is actually a big step forward.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RDN
New Balance
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
M 2002 RXJ
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
BB 650 RVG
New Balance
$170
We Recommend
  • gore tex sneakers
    13 GORE-TEX Sneakers For Wet Weather Protection
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Salehe Bembury's Got Another Colorful New Balance Coming Our Way (Maybe)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023