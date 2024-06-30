Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
JJJJound's New Balance Dad Shoes Are Back All of a Sudden

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Fresh off seriously nice adidas sneakers, JJJJound seems to be back cooking up shoes with frequent collaborator New Balance.

Recently, a tempting JJJJound x New Balance 2002R sample made its way onto social media, sparking a wave of anticipation among JJJJound enthusiasts for a potential new drop.

Like JJJJound's previous efforts, the alleged New Balance 2002R sample comes rendered in the brand's signature green shades, joined by accenting neutrals like grey and black.

Beneath the earthy color palette, JJJJound's latest New Balance dad shoe showcases a charming blend of textures, from velvety suede to functional-looking matte touches with grid patterns.

In sealing the deal on the collaborative effort, New Balance and JJJJound sign-offs subtly appear throughout the 2002R sneaker, including neon branding on the heel.

Again, the latest JJJJound x New Balance 2002R is said to be an unreleased sample. JJJJound or New Balance have confirmed the pairs to be the real deal (yet).

But that hasn't stopped fans from predicting when these shoes will be released. Many believe the new 2002Rs will be part of JJJJound's Fall/Winter 2024 rollout.

Hopefully, it won't be a two-year wait like a certain hairy Samba.

If JJJJound's latest New Balance 2002R hits shelves, this would be the label's third collaboration involving the particular New Balance model, after the "Storm Blue" and GORE-TEX team-ups.

It's clear that the brand has a deep affection for New Balance's chunky dadcore 2002Rs (and 990s, too).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
