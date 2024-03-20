Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance Has Entered (& Taken Over) the Foam Mule Chat

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Every footwear brand has its own foam rubber mules nowadays. Literally all of them. That said, none of them look quite as excellent as New Balance’s latest slip-on beauties, which doesn’t really come as a surprise because New Balance has always had a gift for laceless sneakers.

New Balance’s Fresh Foam X RCVRY, as its latest mules are officially titled, are the latest effortless silhouette to join NB’s ever-growing arsenal of sneakers and are unlike anything New Balance has released before.

For starters, NB’s Fresh Foam X RCVRY clog is definitely not a sneaker. Sure, it might look like a New Balance take on the YEEZY Foam RNNR, itself a sort of sneaker-meets-mule hybrid, but there’s more to this avant New Balance than meets the eye. Hear me out.

NB’s Fresh Foam X RCVRY is billed as a post-activity slip-on, one that comes equipped with all the cushioned tech needed to help its wearer rest, recover, and go again.

1 / 9
New Balance

Inside the shoe you’ll find a 360-degree "massaging" interior that gently caresses the foot for post-workout recovery, an ultra-cushioned Fresh Foam X midsole that’s been tried and tested for years inside New Balance’s plump running silhouettes, and a foot-hugging fully-injected EVA foam upper, which offers comfort for days.

As well as the actual physical benefits that NB’s Fresh Foam X RCVRY offers, it’s also an objectively great-looking rubber mule too, with Crocs-like ventilation holes dressing the upper amidst a pleasingly subtle “N” logo.

For now, NB’s Fresh Foam X RCVRY is a US-only release retailing at $99. Although if the demand for these goes anything like the rest of New Balance’s shoes of late, they’ll likely be coming to a website nearer you, too. That wouldn't be terribly surprising, honestly, as New Balance tends to experiment with regional drops followed by wider international releases.

New Balance has officially entered the rubber foam mule chat and, as it so often does, it's killed it.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
ML610XH GTX
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RA
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRB
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • Fresh Foam X Hierro V8
    New Balance's Latest Off-Road Shoe Is Cutting Edge
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 2002R mule protection pack 2024
    New Balance's 2002R Mule Is Under Deconstruction
    • Sneakers
  • new balance sandal 2024
    New Balance's Dad Sandal Is Ready to Rule BBQ Season
    • Sneakers
  • new balance mcdonald's collab 2024
    These "Grimace" New Balance Sneakers Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • hs-new-balance-mike
    Here’s Why Recovery Runs Are Your New Best Friend
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Taylor Russell wears a blue hat, oversized white shirt, washed jeans, and black heeled boots
    Taylor Russell Knows the Secret Sauce of Masterclass Menswear
    • Style
  • WSR main Mar week 3
    From Nike to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Moon Oral Beauty Skinification
    Open Wide: 'Skinification' Is Coming For Your Mouth
    • Beauty
  • Maison Margiela tabiology
    Tabi or Not Tabi: Margiela's Signature Shoe Exists in All Dimensions (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • cartier
    Have We Reached Peak Cartier Baignoire?
    • Culture
  • Designer JiyongKim seen holding his clothes at the 2024 LVMH Prize
    JiyongKim's Unsimple Clothes Are Shaped By Sunlight
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024