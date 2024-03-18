Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Latest Off-Road Shoe Is Cutting Edge

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

New Balance’s signature trail shoe, the Fresh Foam X Hierro, has been upgraded. And not only does it include new, cutting-edge features but it also has uber-technical aesthetics to match.

Now in its eighth iteration, the trail running shoe has its most futuristic look to date. The lightweight, breathable upper comes with textured patterns and two-tone mesh with forms akin to those found on heatmaps.

Meanwhile, the sole unit features similar ridged patterns and packs the latest innovations brought to NB’s Fresh Foam: a running technology informed by 3D motion-captured pressure mapping and force application data gathered from real athletes.

New Balance

The Fresh Foam X midsole used in these trail running shoes is the brand’s most cushioned Fresh Foam yet, ensuring optimum comfort.

Deployed alongside the Fresh Foam X midsole is a Vibram Eco-Step Natural Outsole that forms a durable, protective shell that also creates traction. 

For those runners who enjoy going off the beaten track (as if road running isn’t already exhausting enough!), these latest New Balance shoes are made to battle against the difficult conditions that come with trail running: uneven terrain, debris, and moisture. 

The all-new Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 is out now, available from the New Balance website and select retailers for $149.99, releasing into a sneaker landscape where the competition for trail running sneakers has never been tougher. 

HOKA has been thriving in the stylish performance shoe market of late, while Salomon is betting on a super technical mountain running shoe to be its next big shoe, and even streetwear label Palace is trying its hand at creating trail running gear in-house. 

New Balance's Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 joins an ever-crowded market and, thanks to NB's signature technology, it has the speed, comfort, and endurance to go toe-to-toe with the rest.

