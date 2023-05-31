Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Pharrell's Auction House to Sell Rare Chanel, Murakami & MSCHF Art

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

JOOPITER, Pharrell's auction house, is gearing up for what may be its biggest sale yet. Following two provocative drops of gems both personal and literal, JOOPITER's next sale brings in colette curator and jack-of-all-trades Sarah Andelman to oversee a sale of soon-to-be cultural artifacts.

Andelman, who's also the founder of creative agency Just an Idea, is a big deal, to say the least. Her impact on fashion can't be measured in mere dollar signs but intangible connections.

She's one of the reasons that Pharrell's Chanel collaboration exists, for instance, having fostered a remarkably deep relationship with the legendary fashion house. Andelman has also boosted the visibility of young artists throughout her own career, bringing then-burgeoning artists like KAWS, Kevin Lyons, and Futura to Paris with various colette-related activities and collaborations.

Andelman and Pharrell's JOOPITER auction (appropriately titled "Just Phriends") goes live on June 19 via JOOPITER's website, the day before Pharrell debuts his first-ever Louis Vuitton collection.

Everything will be available for the public to view during Paris Men's Fashion week from June 20 to 24 and, of course, there'll be a gift shop offering limited edition merch to attendees.

For "Just Phriends," Andelman and Pharrell have sourced over 50 distinct lots from the world's most in-demand creatives, some new, some never-before-seen, and all utterly unique.

The exact goods are still under wraps but the JOOPITER press release teases precious pieces from Chanel, MSCHF, Louis Vuitton, Takashi Murakami, Daniel Arsham, Tiffany & Co., Futura, KAWS, Invader, and Pharrell's friends at luxury watch company Richard Mille.

JOOPITER's release highlights The Simple Things, a work co-created by both Pharrell and Murakami that sold in 2019 over $2m. It'll be on display for the first time to coincide with the launch of the Just Friends JOOPITER auction.

“I’m very honored by Pharrell’s invitation to write a new chapter on JOOPITER’s platform. We have known each other for such a long time now, we have so many great souvenirs of collaborations at colette," Andelman said in a statement.

"For this unique auction, I immediately thought of bringing together the artists and designers who have a history of working with Pharrell, but also a new generation of talents I love and find relevant in today’s culture, that’s why it’s called 'Just Phriends.'”

Previously, JOOPITER has sold off rare trinkets from Pharrell's personal collection and exquisite jewelry curated by Lorraine Schwartz.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Price of Chanel’s F1 Tee Has the Internet in Bits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's Auction House to Sell Rare Chanel, Murakami & MSCHF Art

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    MMW's Nike Slides Are a Trypophobic's Nightmare

    Sneakers
  • brit pop feature Stone Island blur burberry

    Stone Island, Kate Moss & Blur: How Britpop Brought Casuals Style to the Masses

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Five (?!) New Diorkenstocks Have Landed!

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Battle Of The Inseams, Our Guide To The Best Shorts Lengths

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023