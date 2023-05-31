Pharrell's Auction House to Sell Rare Chanel, Murakami & MSCHF Art

JOOPITER, Pharrell's auction house, is gearing up for what may be its biggest sale yet. Following two provocative drops of gems both personal and literal, JOOPITER's next sale brings in colette curator and jack-of-all-trades Sarah Andelman to oversee a sale of soon-to-be cultural artifacts.

Andelman, who's also the founder of creative agency Just an Idea, is a big deal, to say the least. Her impact on fashion can't be measured in mere dollar signs but intangible connections.

She's one of the reasons that Pharrell's Chanel collaboration exists, for instance, having fostered a remarkably deep relationship with the legendary fashion house. Andelman has also boosted the visibility of young artists throughout her own career, bringing then-burgeoning artists like KAWS, Kevin Lyons, and Futura to Paris with various colette-related activities and collaborations.

Andelman and Pharrell's JOOPITER auction (appropriately titled "Just Phriends") goes live on June 19 via JOOPITER's website, the day before Pharrell debuts his first-ever Louis Vuitton collection.

Everything will be available for the public to view during Paris Men's Fashion week from June 20 to 24 and, of course, there'll be a gift shop offering limited edition merch to attendees.

For "Just Phriends," Andelman and Pharrell have sourced over 50 distinct lots from the world's most in-demand creatives, some new, some never-before-seen, and all utterly unique.

The exact goods are still under wraps but the JOOPITER press release teases precious pieces from Chanel, MSCHF, Louis Vuitton, Takashi Murakami, Daniel Arsham, Tiffany & Co., Futura, KAWS, Invader, and Pharrell's friends at luxury watch company Richard Mille.

JOOPITER's release highlights The Simple Things, a work co-created by both Pharrell and Murakami that sold in 2019 over $2m. It'll be on display for the first time to coincide with the launch of the Just Friends JOOPITER auction.

“I’m very honored by Pharrell’s invitation to write a new chapter on JOOPITER’s platform. We have known each other for such a long time now, we have so many great souvenirs of collaborations at colette," Andelman said in a statement.

"For this unique auction, I immediately thought of bringing together the artists and designers who have a history of working with Pharrell, but also a new generation of talents I love and find relevant in today’s culture, that’s why it’s called 'Just Phriends.'”

Previously, JOOPITER has sold off rare trinkets from Pharrell's personal collection and exquisite jewelry curated by Lorraine Schwartz.