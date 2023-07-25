The Video For A$AP Rocky's Pharrell-Produced Song Is a Fashion Bonanza

A$AP Rocky's new song, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” was produced by none other than Pharrell, N.E.R.D. co-founder, NIGO knower, and the man currently ideating Louis Vuitton's menswear collections. As such, no surprise that the the accompanying music video for the uptempo track is a cavalcade of style, including some Pharrell-era LV designs.

The “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” music video, which dropped four days after the song itself debuted on July 21, was directed by Rocky and his AWGE collective but, stylewise, there's a lot of Pharrell.

Aside from the head-wrapped T-shirts that Rocky wore for the Beats commercial that he shot and directed in Tokyo, the clothes are either Pharrell's Louis Vuitton menswear or reasonable approximations.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were dripped out in Louis Vuitton at Pharrell's debut runway show so this is hardly a stretch for Rocky.

As styled by Matthew Hensen, Mowalola, and Rocky himself, perhaps Rocky's most notable flex in the “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” video is Pharrell's pixel Damier-patterned LV boiler suit, a standout piece that's as worthy a mission statement as any for Pharrell's brief LV run thus far.

Elsewhere, Rocky's seen wearing some tailoring, with tie, and a plaid skirt (what happened to those six-layered pants?).

The latter is likely a nod to the plaid kilts that Rocky used to regularly rock years ago but both pieces also tie in with the styling of Pharrell's LV debut, which focused heavily on both crisp overcoats and skirts layered over slacks.

Hey, it may not be an official Louis Vuitton reference but I'll take it.

As for the actual designers that Rocky wore in the video: there's a custom Coucoubebe leather jacket emblazoned with an all-caps "DUMB SHIT," Gerrit Jacob's bespoke American flag gear, Hattie Crowthe's "HUMAN RIGHTS"-branded anti-FIFA football jersey, Alex Moss's grenade pendant, and a 1996 Issey Miyake parachute bomber, a different iteration of the jacket once famously worn by Robin Williams.

Beneath his baggy jeans, Rocky wore an unreleased pair of Bottega Veneta boots that look like a luxe iteration of his beloved Timbs.

One odd thing, though, is that it appears that following some controversy over Rocky's tank-shaped "Z" chain, his divisive pendant was quietly edited out of the "RIOT" video.

Either way, all nice enough but arguably the best bit? When Rocky holds a Fenty Skin serum right up to the camera.

Let no one suggest that Rocky isn't out here supporting his better half.