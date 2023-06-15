Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Rih-naissance Is Here

Louis Vuitton is flexing its star power. With Pharrell Williams at the helm of its menswear division, the house has recruited another ultra-famous figure: Rihanna.

Pharrell's first campaign for Louis Vuitton features the Bad Gal — and her baby bump — front and center.

Rihanna's new LV campaign was unveiled on a billboard in Paris on Thursday, just five days before the city's Men's Fashion Week shows kick off and Pharrell's vision for LV is properly revealed in full.

Louis Vuitton has yet to officially share images of the campaign but Pharrell wasted no time in taking to Instagram with a shot of himself in front of the billboard.

"LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024," the artist's caption reads. Short and sweet.

Look closely, and the campaign hints at Pharrell's vision for Louis Vuitton.

The brightly colored bags Rihanna is clutching recall Pharrell's monochrome Humanrace x adidas Sambas, while the leather shirt she's wearing features a pixelated version of Louis Vuitton's famous Damier pattern — perhaps LV's monogram is in for a makeover, too?

We won't know for sure until Pharrell's first collection as Louis Vuitton's creative director of menswear debuts on June 20, the first night of Fashion Week (or is it Phashion Week?)

Given her new campaign, fingers crossed Rihanna makes an appearance in the Louis Vuitton front row. Even without Rih-Rih, though, Pharrell's LV debut is one of the most hotly anticipated highlights of Paris Fashion Week Men's, which runs through June 25.

It'll be a busy week for the world-famous musician-turned-luxury designer: Pharrell's auction house, JOOPITER, is also collaborating with colette co-founder Sarah Andelman to launch a sale — titled "Just Phriends" — of rare fashion and art objects, including MSCHF's microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag. The auction will be on view in Paris from June 19 to 27.