Stop, Sip, & Samba at Pharrell & adidas' New Cafe

You could already expect a boatload of adidas Sambas to pound the pavement during Paris Fashion Week but now you can plan for even more. That's all thanks to Pharrell and adidas' Samba Café , a limited proposition that hosts seats, sips, and sneakers aplenty.

Hosted by tastemaking retailer The Broken Arm from June 22 until June 24, the Samba Café is exactly what it sounds like: a street-level coffee joint that's an homage to the classic Parisian nooks that have dotted the City of Lights since time immemorial.

Guests can enjoy what a press release describes as "high-quality coffee, curated menu items" and, obviously, more of collaborative adidas Samba sneakers issued by Pharrell's Humanrace sub-label.

Like the previous round of Humanrace Sambas, which dropped in April, Pharrell is again giving the all-time adidas sneaker a tonal makeover.

Pharrell's Samba Café will offer guests three exclusive colorways on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they're sold out, they're gone for the day!

If you're one of the first guests to arrive to the Samba Café, you may choose between Humanrace Sambas realized in Terracotta, Charcoal, and White ECCO leather, all available for €200 apiece (about $218).

The pack is comparatively muted in comparison to the vivid stuff that Pharrell and adidas released earlier this year but it does call back to the versatile Samba sneakers devised by Humanrace late last year.

Anyways, the adidas Samba Café merely part of Pharrell's expansive Fashion Week takeover, wherein the newly-crowned Louis Vuitton artistic director is dominating the week's headlines with big drops, celebratory dinners, and, yes, his runway debut.

Rihanna-starring campaign? Check. Fancy LV jackets? That's a safe bet. Some of the best adidas Samba colorways on the market? You know it.

And that's with no less than two other much-hyped collaborative Samba sneakers hitting retailers just a week prior.

That's part of Pharrell's power, something we've collectively normalized. Who's ever going to complain about Pharrell doing too much?