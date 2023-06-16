Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

Hope you like Pharrell, because the culture is about to receive a massive Skateboard P injection come Fashion Week 2023. Actually, to hell with "Fashion Week" — let's just call it Phashion Week, 'cuz Pharrell is about to be everywhere.

It's not just Pharrell, either: basically every brand associated with Pharrell is taking Fashion Week by storm.

Let's see, for the week of June 19, there's a special activation from the ongoing partnership between adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace, a 20th anniversary dinner in Paris for Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club, and "Just Phriends," a high-profile auction that colette co-founder Sarah Andelman curated for JOOPITER, Pharrell's auction house.

Oh, and on June 20, Pharrell will debut his first menswear collection for a little brand called Louis Vuitton, which he began promoting with a campaign starring someone named Rihanna. Perhaps you've heard of her?

Welcome to Phashion Week, where Pharrell is everywhere and everything is Pharrell.

This Phenomenon a neat bit of planning on Pharrell's end.

As a well-established, world-conquering force of nature, Pharrell has the charisma to singularly power his own creative cottage industry and, wisely, Pharrell's utilizing his high-profile Louis Vuitton appointment to spread attention his various other ventures, maximizing the eyeball impact. This is something that only Pharrell could do.

Whereas prior Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh had much to prove coming into his LV debut, Pharrell is, well, Pharrell.

Dare to compare: Virgil Abloh's first LV campaign spotlighted a Black child playing with Louis Vuitton accessories, preluding Abloh's Wizard of Oz-themed collection.

The message was clear: Abloh wasn't in Kansas anymore.

Meanwhile, Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton campaign stars Rihanna.

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton tenure and forthcoming Fashion Week domination isn't a coming of age story, it's a confirmation of his absolute celebrity.

Of course, Pharrell would've owned Fashion Week headlines with his Louis Vuitton vision alone but, both as a demonstration of his indomitable appeal and as a savvy business move, he's instead spreading his influence across all of the ensuing festivities.

Or should that be "Phestivities?"