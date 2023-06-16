Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Hope you like Pharrell, because the culture is about to receive a massive Skateboard P injection come Fashion Week 2023. Actually, to hell with "Fashion Week" — let's just call it Phashion Week, 'cuz Pharrell is about to be everywhere.

It's not just Pharrell, either: basically every brand associated with Pharrell is taking Fashion Week by storm.

Let's see, for the week of June 19, there's a special activation from the ongoing partnership between adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace, a 20th anniversary dinner in Paris for Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club, and "Just Phriends," a high-profile auction that colette co-founder Sarah Andelman curated for JOOPITER, Pharrell's auction house.

Oh, and on June 20, Pharrell will debut his first menswear collection for a little brand called Louis Vuitton, which he began promoting with a campaign starring someone named Rihanna. Perhaps you've heard of her?

Welcome to Phashion Week, where Pharrell is everywhere and everything is Pharrell.

This Phenomenon a neat bit of planning on Pharrell's end.

As a well-established, world-conquering force of nature, Pharrell has the charisma to singularly power his own creative cottage industry and, wisely, Pharrell's utilizing his high-profile Louis Vuitton appointment to spread attention his various other ventures, maximizing the eyeball impact. This is something that only Pharrell could do.

Whereas prior Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh had much to prove coming into his LV debut, Pharrell is, well, Pharrell.

Dare to compare: Virgil Abloh's first LV campaign spotlighted a Black child playing with Louis Vuitton accessories, preluding Abloh's Wizard of Oz-themed collection.

The message was clear: Abloh wasn't in Kansas anymore.

Meanwhile, Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton campaign stars Rihanna.

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton tenure and forthcoming Fashion Week domination isn't a coming of age story, it's a confirmation of his absolute celebrity.

Of course, Pharrell would've owned Fashion Week headlines with his Louis Vuitton vision alone but, both as a demonstration of his indomitable appeal and as a savvy business move, he's instead spreading his influence across all of the ensuing festivities.

Or should that be "Phestivities?"

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These AirPods Max Bags Aren't For Your Headphones

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    First Look: ERL's First-Ever In-House Sneaker

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Margiela's Boots Are Made For Wading (& That's Just What They'll Do)

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Your Summer Sandal Rotation Needs to Include A Pair Of Birkenstocks

    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stop, Sip, & Samba at Pharrell & adidas' New Cafe

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023