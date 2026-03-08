Jumpman’s Greatest Sneaker Looks Prettiest in H(Air) Jordan Barrettes

The Air Jordan 1 is still good, 40 years later. Bring it back in one of its greatest colorways ever? It's still good. Dress it in an all-new look featuring hair clips? Still good, and it's extra textural.

Nike's new "Psychic Blue" Jordan 1 High OG sneaker is special because it is based on the original Jordan 1 design and shape from the 1980s, a.k.a the Jordan 1 that started it all.

The Jordan Brand takes the classic look and truly has fun with it. It makes the Jordan 1 incredibly cushy from the inside out, providing plush padding all around. The label also wraps the sneaker up in high-quality cream-colored leather and hairy suede in pastel blue.

Speaking of hair, these Jordan 1s also come with colorful Jordan barrettes clipped to the shoelaces for a playful, nostalgic touch.

2025 was a big year for the Jordan 1, between the return of the OG "Bred" sneakers and even all-new trail-ready iterations. But the Jordan 1 is here to stay even after the party ends. After all, it's one of the most famous sneakers in the world.

The Jordan Brand shows no signs of slowing down on its iconic model in 2026, having produced $1,005 Swarovski-covered versions and a coveted Union x Fragment collaboration (the latter has already sold out, by the way).

And as for the "Psychic Blue" pairs, the fuzzy Jordan 1 High is now available on Nike's website for $185 in full family sizing.

