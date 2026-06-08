Jordan’s Craziest Sneaker Doesn’t Need a Tongue To Be Great

What's that? Jumpman's got your tongue? The Air Jordan 15 has officially returned to the game, this time without its famously overhanging tongue.

That's right. The Jordan Brand has updated the model, removing the signature out-there tongue. It basically nodded to how Michael Jordan used to, well, stick his tongue when he went up for a dunk.

Even though it referenced a picture-perfect MJ habit, the Jordan 15 looks much cleaner this way. Plus, it keeps all of its other classic details, like the inner neoprene bootie, woven Kevlar touches, and classic leather. The sneaker even returns in its classic "Black Muslin" colorway.

When it debuted in 1999, the 15th signature model wasn't a smash hit like, say, the Jordan 1. It's honestly one of the most debated models due to its weirdly futuristic design, inspired by the X-15 fighter jet. It also shares a similar "luxury shoe" feel with the Jordan 2, another sneaker that didn't get to sit at Jumpman's cool-kids table until recently.

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Billie Eilish likes the Jordan 15, though. The musician even got her own collaboration in 2021 (the last year we saw the model).

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The Air Jordan 15 was just ahead of its time, to be honest. If it came out today, it would fit right in with the other sculptural hoops shoes that look like they came from the year 2088.

Maybe that's why it's flying off the shelves today (that or people like it better without the tongue).

The new and improved Jordan 15 has already sold out at several stores. It is available on Kith's website for $240. But I'd act fast if I were you. You've been warned.

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And for those who are #TeamTongue, don't worry. Public School's keeping the feeling alive with its upcoming collab.

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