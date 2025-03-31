Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money

After a busy (and lucky) start to the year, the Air Jordan 3 is now gearing up to look like "pure money" again for summer. That's right. The classic all-white Jordan sneaker is back.

The 2025 pair comes as a nearly perfect reissue of the 2007 shoe. Early leaks showcase the Jordan 3 with crisp white leather uppers, including tumbled and perforated moments. Like the OG pair, the revived shoe boasts a gleaming Jordan motif on the tongue, plus shiny silver eyelets.

The iconic "Jumpman Air" logo again strikes the heel, joined by a new surprise treat. When you pull back the heel tab, it reveals a silver embroidered "Pure $" message. It's a nice touch for these "Pure Money" 3s, which mark the first relaunch of the shoe in 18 years.

The Air Jordan 3 "Pure Money" finish with the model's traditional elephant print in light grey. The pattern is slightly darker now, and may get pointed out by diehard fans. But it doesn't take away from the Jordan 3's super clean look.

There are regular all-white sneakers. Then, there's Nike's "Pure Money" Jordan shoes. The "Pure Money" sneakers are a classic tonal white sneaker but with a little more pizazz and Jumpman-ness.

The Air Jordan 4 did the clean colorway first in 2006. Then, the Air Jordan 3 followed with its own clean "Pure Money" version in 2007. The all-black "Black Cat" pairs dropped the same year, almost like the yin to the Pure Money's yang.

The Black Cats already made a comeback earlier this year. Now, it's the "Pure Money" 3's turn. The Jordan sneakers are expected to drop on July 5 at Nike, finally. The iconic white AJ3s for summer? Perfect timing.