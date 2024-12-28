Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

2025 will be a great year for Jordan fans as the Nike label turns the big 4-0 in 2025. As it joins the 40 club for its milestone anniversary, the Jordan Brand is also blessing the streets with some seriously epic drops, from the infamously banned Jordan 1 sneaker that started it all to the effortlessly clean "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3s.

Eighteen years after its initial release, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is back and ready to pounce onto the sneaker scene again. What's even better that the classic all-black sneaker hasn't changed much since its debut.

Shop Air Jordan 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Indeed, Nike brings back the iconic Black Cat 3s in OG form, even including the iconic elephant prints around the midsole. Elsewhere, the sneaker revives the familiar smooth all-black look joined by slick patent panels. It's truly a classic reborn.

The famous all-black colorway has graced other Jordan models, including the Jordan Spizike and Air Jordan 4. The timelessly clean scheme even made the skate-flavored Jordan 4 RM look good.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

And for the initiated, "Black Cat" was one of Michael Jordan's many nicknames, next to "MJ" and "His Airness." The moniker spoke to the basketball icon's swift, stealth-like moves on the court, almost like a feline predator preparing to attack its next prey.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's so special about the revived "Black Cat" Jordan 3s is that this will mark the model's first-ever re-release since its original 2007 debut. Plus, an all-black sneaker is a forever-must-have in sneaker rotations.

For the fans wondering, the "Black Cat" Jordan 3 sneakers are anticipated to drop on January 11, kicking off the Jordan's red-hot anniversary releases.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeACG "Delta River" Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
$90.00
$150.00
Available in:
XSSL
NikeAir Max SNDR GTX Hyper Crimson/DK Smoke Grey-Fire Red
$132.00
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Smith Summit Cargo Pants Black/Anthracite/Summit White
$129.00
$215.00
Available in:
XSMXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • The Great "Black Cat" Jordan 4 Returns as a Skate-tastic Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Jordan's Frankenstein Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Hybrid in a While
    • Sneakers
  • With a Second Great "Bike Air" Jordan, Nigel Sylvester Does It Again
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Exquisite Frankenstein Jordan Shoe Is Now Extra Crisp & Clean
    • Sneakers
  • REGAL's Luxurious Dress Shoes Goes Waterproof
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Next Sporty, Retro-Style Sneaker Is Giving Déjà-Swoosh
    • Sneakers
  • Carhartt WIP's Slick Reversible Jacket Is Double the Fun(ctionality)
    • Style
  • The Most Stylish Supermarket in America Heads to Paris as a Bonafide Clothing Brand
    • Style
  • Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now