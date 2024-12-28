Nike's Admirably Stealthy "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Pounces Back

2025 will be a great year for Jordan fans as the Nike label turns the big 4-0 in 2025. As it joins the 40 club for its milestone anniversary, the Jordan Brand is also blessing the streets with some seriously epic drops, from the infamously banned Jordan 1 sneaker that started it all to the effortlessly clean "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3s.

Eighteen years after its initial release, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is back and ready to pounce onto the sneaker scene again. What's even better that the classic all-black sneaker hasn't changed much since its debut.

Indeed, Nike brings back the iconic Black Cat 3s in OG form, even including the iconic elephant prints around the midsole. Elsewhere, the sneaker revives the familiar smooth all-black look joined by slick patent panels. It's truly a classic reborn.

The famous all-black colorway has graced other Jordan models, including the Jordan Spizike and Air Jordan 4. The timelessly clean scheme even made the skate-flavored Jordan 4 RM look good.

And for the initiated, "Black Cat" was one of Michael Jordan's many nicknames, next to "MJ" and "His Airness." The moniker spoke to the basketball icon's swift, stealth-like moves on the court, almost like a feline predator preparing to attack its next prey.

What's so special about the revived "Black Cat" Jordan 3s is that this will mark the model's first-ever re-release since its original 2007 debut. Plus, an all-black sneaker is a forever-must-have in sneaker rotations.

For the fans wondering, the "Black Cat" Jordan 3 sneakers are anticipated to drop on January 11, kicking off the Jordan's red-hot anniversary releases.