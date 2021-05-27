Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
You Can Still Get A Pair of Jordan 3 Retro "Rust Pink" Here

Written by Alek Rose in SelectsThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Women have always been seriously underrepresented in the world of sneakers. From the number of female designers to the women's colorways and silhouettes on offer, a whole lot more needs to be done for the chicks who love kicks. Nike’s new Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink is definitely a step in the right direction. The perfect-pink pair dropped on May 28, but if you missed out you can secure yours from StockX.

For Jordan fans, the Air Jordan 3 stands as one of the all-time great silhouettes. There's no question that the 3 is up there with the most wearable Jordan designs. While many lose points in the lifestyle category with their performance-heavy design, the Jordan 3 styles perfectly with shorts, pants, and — if you’re a recording artist or hooper — suits alike.

The latest drop in the form of the universally loved 3 is one for the ladies. The Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink is making waves after its announcement several months ago. Having finally been given a release date, the pink nubuck uppers feel closer than ever. White leather to the tongue, eyelets, and collar contrasts with the texture of the nubuck and pink-trimmed elephant overlays to the heel and toe box. White and pink work in tandem to create a smooth, sweet finish.

How much is the Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink

StockX market data shows that the Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink has sold at a high point of $563 and averages at $329. If you missed the drop, be sure to cop your certified-authentic pair from StockX now.

Release date: May 28, 2021 Price: $190 Brand: Nike Model: Air Jordan 3

Cop the Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink at StockX below.

NikeAir Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink
