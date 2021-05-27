You Can Still Get A Pair of Jordan 3 Retro "Rust Pink" Here
Women have always been seriously underrepresented in the world of sneakers. From the number of female designers to the women's colorways and silhouettes on offer, a whole lot more needs to be done for the chicks who love kicks. Nike’s new Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink is definitely a step in the right direction. The perfect-pink pair dropped on May 28, but if you missed out you can secure yours from StockX.
For Jordan fans, the Air Jordan 3 stands as one of the all-time great silhouettes. There's no question that the 3 is up there with the most wearable Jordan designs. While many lose points in the lifestyle category with their performance-heavy design, the Jordan 3 styles perfectly with shorts, pants, and — if you’re a recording artist or hooper — suits alike.
The latest drop in the form of the universally loved 3 is one for the ladies. The Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink is making waves after its announcement several months ago. Having finally been given a release date, the pink nubuck uppers feel closer than ever. White leather to the tongue, eyelets, and collar contrasts with the texture of the nubuck and pink-trimmed elephant overlays to the heel and toe box. White and pink work in tandem to create a smooth, sweet finish.
How much is the Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink
StockX market data shows that the Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink has sold at a high point of $563 and averages at $329. If you missed the drop, be sure to cop your certified-authentic pair from StockX now.
Release date: May 28, 2021 Price: $190 Brand: Nike Model: Air Jordan 3
Cop the Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Rust Pink at StockX below.
Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.