Get Ready for Nina Chanel Abney's Incredibly Stunning Jordan Sneakers

Words By Morgan Smith

Earlier this year, Nina Chanel Abney revealed her second Jordan collaboration, a wonderfully green take on the Air Jordan 3 sneaker. Now, the artist is ready for the world to receive her newest masterpiece.

As they prepare for a long-awaited launch, Nina Chanel Abney's Jordan 3s still look as stunning as they did during their grand reveal back in March.

It's hard not to swipe through photos of the delicious green Jordans more than once. Admittedly, I have to look at the pictures at least three times to truly take in the thoughtful details.

Abney's Jordan 3 sneakers boast a pretty texturally pleasing upper, complete with fuzzy suede and seemingly canvas layers. Of course, the pairs come doused in that familiar fresh grassy green shade, making the sneaker all the more visually appealing.

The Jordan 3 sneaker's green shade meets bright orange bursts, posted throughout the sneaker in small ways like the "Air Jordan" tongue badge and the extra set of rope shoelaces.

Elsewhere, you'll catch more clever Nina Chanel Abney touches, like a redesigned Jumpman logo echoing the figures seen in Abney's famous artworks. Finally, my personal favorite is the fluffy, reimagined Nike Air logo sprouting from the heel.

I don't know which I like more now: Nigel Sylvester's "Bike Air" or Abney's fuzzy Nike Air. For now, both are winners in my book.

Three months after super hyped unveiling, Nina Chanel Abney's Jordan 3 sneaker is finally scheduled to launch on June 13 through Abney's website, followed by a rumored wider release on June 20. Right now, Abney encourages fans to sign up for more details on her Get Super Cool website.

Like with her Jordan 2s launched in 2022, Abney is anticipated to bless us with more excellent clothing and accessories alongside her Jordan 3 sneakers.

So far, we've caught sneak peeks of cool green workwear jackets and corduroy hats emblazoned with Abney's interpretations of the classic Jordan and Nike logos.

From day one, Abney's Jordan 3 sneaker has left the sneaker 'net shaken (in the best way), presenting yet another quality design that's more than worthy of "sneaker of the year" discussions.

Who can blame them? Abney's Jordan 3 sneaker is the most gorgeous-looking stepper coming out of 2024 thus far.


