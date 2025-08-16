Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Stone-Cold Jordan Sneaker Is Secretly Delicious

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's taking a break from its epic Jordan revivals to introduce a fresh (but also familiar) take on the Air Jordan 4. Its name? The "Cave Stone" 4s.

The Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" sneakers appears in this nice earthy brown colorway, alongside smooth suede-like nubuck leather. And underneath is a good ole classic Jordan 4 model, no skate-ready tweaks or basketball hoop-inspired cages.

The whole thing has this "Mocha"-like flavoring which calls back Travis Scott's Jordan sneaker collaborations as well as the plethora of similar brown Nike sneakers that followed, low-tops included.

Nike's Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" sneaker arrives as perhaps the most pleasing "Mocha"-style pairs in a while. Maybe you weren't in the mood for a Jumpman mocha latte but it ended up being great anyways.

The Jordan 4 "Cave Stone" sneakers were rumored to drop in September. However, Christmas has come early as the Mocha-tinged shoes are now slated to land at a few retailers in August (END's website has a raffle open for them as we speak).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
