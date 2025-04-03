Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Creamy Rattan Air Jordan 4 Is Literally Nothing But Net

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
nike
1 / 6

Rattan for your feet? Nike thinks so. 

Nike’s "Rattan" Air Jordan 4 Net sneaker turns a furniture staple into a well-netted wonder. The base looks like your standard AJ4 shoe but things get very avant-garde up top with a caged-in "Rattan" leather upper designed to look like a net, complemented with cream laces and a gold Jumpman charm.

shop nike air jordan 4 here

So, to be clear, this sneaker’s upper isn't made of actual rattan, a sturdy material woven from palm trees fronds. It's instead made from TPU, a bendy plastic that's better suited for sporty sneakers than climbing tropical flora.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Trompe-l'œil but make it sporty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The AJ4 Net shoe made its debut in a crisp all-white colorway in 2024 and a blacked-out version joined the lineup earlier this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the whole, it's been a pretty busy year for the AJ4. But the hoopla is well deserved. After all, a basketball sneaker only turns 35 once.

And to celebrate three and a half decades of the AJ4 sneaker, Nike is pulling out all the stops for one of Jordan Brand’s signature shoes. 

From Nike SB's shred-ready Air Jordan 4 to a denim-on-denim AJ4, the timeless Jordan brand basketball shoe is more than earning its stripes as one of the most versatile on- and off-court sneakers ever. It has serious layers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And like a fine wine, the AJ4 is only getting better and more complex with age.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
    • Sneakers
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
    • Sneakers
  • Nike SB's Wildest Hybrid, the Skate-Ready Jordan 4, Is Suddenly Back
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Icy Jordan 4 "Skate Shoe" Is Too Chill
    • Sneakers
  • The Great "Black Cat" Jordan 4 Returns as a Skate-tastic Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Creamy Rattan Air Jordan 4 Is Literally Nothing But Net
    • Sneakers
  • The Golden Age of Farm-to-Table Technical Fashion
    • Style
  • From adidas to HOKA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
    • Sneakers
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
    • Style
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
    • Watches
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now