Nike's New Insane Jordan Shoe Takes "Nothing But Net" Seriously

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's no caging in the Air Jordan 4 sneaker...or maybe there is. The iconic Jordan 4 has recently undergone a few buzzy overhauls, from Nike SB's skate-fication of the model to a beefy, low-rise version that looked very SB-made (but it ain't).

Now, for its latest makeover, the Jordan 4 sneaker has nothing but net. Seriously.

The Jordan 4 Net sneaker — that's allegedly its name — essentially extends its traditional sidewall netting to the rest of the shoe. As a result, an exaggerated cage-like detail now encloses the top portion of the Jordan 4, covering standard features like the tongue and lace system.

The shoelaces are now tied up on top of this netted fence, judging by leaked looks.

The rest of the basketed Jordan 4 boasts creamy leather uppers topped with classic details like Jumpman motifs and Air-infused heels, all bathed in a timeless all-white colorway.

It's almost like the "Pure Money" 4s but gone fishing with a net.

It's unknown when the Jordan Brand will be, erm, un-caging its caged-in Jordan 4 sneaker. But with these early looks swirling the internet, it seems like we'll catch the Jordan 4 Net sneaker before the year is out.

Better yet, the Jordans may catch sneakerheads soon.

