The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoes" Look Better This Way

The divisive Jordan 4 RM sneaker isn't even out yet, but it's already having a pretty major debut, thanks to early looks sweeping the internet. Now, official photos from Nike have landed on social media feeds, proving that the skate-y sneaker only gets better.
In Nike's pics of the "Canyon Rust" colorway, we get a good, Swoosh-approved view of the chunked-up Jordan 4 remix in full family sizing.
Like most releases, Nike previews what the skate-y sneaker looks like in adult and kids-sized versions. And to be quite honest with you, the baby versions go hard.
I'll even go the extra mile and say that they look better than the grown-up pairs. And I'm not the only one thinking this. One X user wrote, "These look better smaller."
The playfully beefy design makes sense on the toddler Jordan 4 RM. The reimagined blown-up proportions look more effortless on the shrunken model — almost like the Jordan 4 RM was born to be a kids' shoe.
Nonetheless, several big kids (adults) would like to add the skate-esque Jordan 4 sneaker to their closets. And their time to (hopefully) cop seems to be near.
The Jordan 4 RM is a complete overhaul of the classic Jordan 4 design, preserving few details of the OG icon. It's basically a true remix.
We can expect some solid colorways on this low-cut remake (much like the OG). So far, we've spotted the Jordan 4 RM in three general release schemes on top of a BMX-ready spin by Nigel Sylvester.
With official pics in hand, it's safe to say the Jordan 4 RM sneakers will be dropping soon. Early murmurs spoke of pairs releasing during Summer 2024, and well, the season is just weeks away.