The Jordan 4 "Skate Shoes" Look Better This Way

The divisive Jordan 4 RM sneaker isn't even out yet, but it's already having a pretty major debut, thanks to early looks sweeping the internet. Now, official photos from Nike have landed on social media feeds, proving that the skate-y sneaker only gets better.

In Nike's pics of the "Canyon Rust" colorway, we get a good, Swoosh-approved view of the chunked-up Jordan 4 remix in full family sizing.

Like most releases, Nike previews what the skate-y sneaker looks like in adult and kids-sized versions. And to be quite honest with you, the baby versions go hard.

I'll even go the extra mile and say that they look better than the grown-up pairs. And I'm not the only one thinking this. One X user wrote, "These look better smaller."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The playfully beefy design makes sense on the toddler Jordan 4 RM. The reimagined blown-up proportions look more effortless on the shrunken model — almost like the Jordan 4 RM was born to be a kids' shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nonetheless, several big kids (adults) would like to add the skate-esque Jordan 4 sneaker to their closets. And their time to (hopefully) cop seems to be near.

The Jordan 4 RM is a complete overhaul of the classic Jordan 4 design, preserving few details of the OG icon. It's basically a true remix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We can expect some solid colorways on this low-cut remake (much like the OG). So far, we've spotted the Jordan 4 RM in three general release schemes on top of a BMX-ready spin by Nigel Sylvester.

With official pics in hand, it's safe to say the Jordan 4 RM sneakers will be dropping soon. Early murmurs spoke of pairs releasing during Summer 2024, and well, the season is just weeks away.