A 35-Year-Old Jordan 5 Sneaker Gets a Fire (Red) Reboot

What a time to be alive for Jordan fans. The Jordan Brand continues to roll out its biggest bangers for its 40th-anniversary celebrations, including several Jordan 5 heaters. Next up, a fire version of the fifth Jordan shoe heats up again.

The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red," or simply the "Fire Red 5s," debuted in 1990 as one of the four original colorways for the model. The original design was simple and clean, like most AJ5s, featuring mostly crisp white leather uppers (side cage included), an oversized black tongue with a red Jumpman, and an Air-infused sole splashed with black and red.

Oh yeah, the signature "shark teeth" graphics were also stamped on the midsole, cleverly nodding to MJ's cold-blooded moves on the court

Nike has relaunched the "Fire Red" 5s a few times, coupled with some minor tweaks to the design (it even got golf-ified!). But the latest reboot is special. It's super genuine to the 1990 pair, making a dream come true for those who weren't able to cop the original 30-plus years ago.

The 2025 "Fire Red" Jordan 5 gets a flawless rebirth, featuring Nike Air branding on the heel, the bold "23" stamp on the side, and the blacked-out tongue. The newest versions pretty much brings back all of the OG details that have been missed on previous releases. And, of course, this revival looks incredibly clean, as if time stood still.

The "Fire Red" ain't the only OG making a comeback either. Nike recently brought back the "Black Metallic" 5s, another version from the debut lineup. And later this summer, the sportswear giant will also rerelease the famously fruity "Grape" 5s.

The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red" sneakers are expected to drop again in September, which may seem far away. But for this slick shoe, I can wait.