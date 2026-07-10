Nike’s Hairy Running Sneaker Skipped a Shave for the Better

We've seen a few textural Air Superfly sneakers throughout the model's comeback era. But the new "Light Khaki" pairs might be the most fuzzed-up of them all.

It keeps its signature slim shape and general running-style design from the early 2000s, down to the Air-supported soles. However, Nike has put a hairy suede jacket on the model.

With fuzz-covered uppers, the Air Superfly loses its usual ventilation holes on the sides. However, the tongue, which features perforated suede, still helps to maintain some airflow. So, they may not be the best sneakers to beat the summer heat wave. That first breezy fall day, though? Absolutely.

It's certainly another stylish addition to the Air Superfly family, which includes versions wrapped in luxurious fur and wearing couture-level gowns. Let's not forget the sleek slip-on sneaker iterations.

Nike

But for those interested in the new hairy "Light Khaki" pairs, they're now available on Warsaw Sneaker Store's website for €110.99, which is around $126 at current exchange rates.

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