A Glorious "Wolf Grey" Jordan Sneaker Howls Again

Jumpman? More like "Wolfman" with the relaunch of the Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" sneakers.

The "Wolf Grey" Jordan 5s originally released back in 2011, offering a suave grey look complete with icy touches. Now, it's revived in all of its howling glory for 2026.

Fans can count on the many classic details, from the Jumpman symbol striking the heel to the chilling "shark teeth" design on the midsole. It also maintains the suede-level nubuck leather uppers, which look even classier than the second time around.

The 2026 "Wolf Grey" sneakers draw on AJ5's original design, offering a more classic, bulkier shape with ample ankle padding, the unmistakable lace toggle, and crisp lines inspired by fighter jets.

As the AJ5 celebrated its 25th birthday in 2025, sneakerheads were, of course, blessed with epic drops, like the rerelease of the OG "Fire Red" 5s and the forever-fresh "Grape" pairs.

It may be a new year, but that certainly stopped the Jordan Brand from rolling out new-old bangers, like the "Wolf Grey" 5s.

Speaking of which, the greyed-out sneakers are officially slated to release on Nike's SNKRS app on February 28 for $220.

