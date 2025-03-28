Nike's Red-Hot "Crocs" Recovery Clog Lets the Dogs Out

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nike's ReactX Rejuven8, its brand-spanking new cushy clog, is letting the dogs out for the summer. The Crocs-like Swoosh model has ditched its toe box and turned into a slide sandal just in time for the sizzling season ahead.

The ReactX Rejuven8 still includes most of the fixings from the viral slip-on clog. Most notably, the sandal version preserves the ReactX foam build, making it Nike's most advanced and softest recovery shoe yet. The Nike ReactX Rejuven8 slide also looks to maintain the sticky rubber outsoles, promising enhanced grip for even those more slippery surfaces.

However, transforming into a toes-out sandal, the ReactX Rejuven8 shoe no longer features those breezy ventilation holes. Then again, you don't really need it for this pair, as the latest update welcomes even more breeze in the front and back with this extra open, summer-ready setup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After leaks and even a casual LeBron James tease at the 2024 Olympics, the OG Nike ReactX Rejuven8 finally dropped this year and made quite the splash. The slip-on Swoosh shoe, which looks a little like Crocs' Classic Clog and HOKA's Ora slides in a Nike shoe's body, came in hot and quickly sold out in its offered flavors.

However, that was no problem for Nike, as the label has consistently restocked the model to keep up with the demand. It's almost like that one Oprah moment but make Nike's new clog the prize: "You get a ReactX Rejuven8, you get a ReactX Rejuven8, everyone gets a ReactX Rejuven8!"

Given the red-hot status of the ReactX Rejuven8 clogs, I suspect the same energy will come with the slide sandal versions, taking the sought-after recovery shoe to poolside-chillin' levels.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike ReactX Rejuven8 slide is even expected to land sometime during the summer. Like the clogs, the shoes are anticipated to get a generous launch in several colorways, including black, beige, neon green, pink, burgundy, and blue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Nike's mood is clear for the summer: suns out, so it's time to have your toes out in its new foam sandals.