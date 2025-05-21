Jordan Basketball Shoes? For Fishing?

Would you wear your favorite Jordans to go fishing? That’s the existential quandary the newly minted Laker Luka Dončić has dropped on us with his latest signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 4 “Gone Fishing.”

Now, Dončić doesn’t need much of an introduction. Even if you’re casually following the NBA, his trade from the Mavericks to the Lakers had everyone scratching their heads.

Still, he put in work on the court this season, averaging a solid 28 points per game.

Will these new Luka 4s make you hoop like him? Probably not. But they might have you channeling his off-court energy.

The “Gone Fishing” Luka 4, available now for $140, taps into Dončić’s love for the outdoors — boating, fishing, chilling in nature — with subtle nods across the sneaker.

The rippling upper mimics water, while the pastel mix of pink, green, and orange is all very summery. His signature logo? Reworked into two mingling fish.

Would I actually wear these to wrestle a bass out in the California wilderness? Probably not. Most of my Jordans don’t touch grass, let alone the court.

But performance-wise, they’re no slouch, featuring Cushlon 3.0, Zoom Air cushioning, and an isoPlate system for added support. Perfect for recreating Dončić’s signature hook shot while balling.

