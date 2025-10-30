An Absurdly Luxe Air Jordan as Fine as Wine, Bottled in “Bordeaux”

Forty has never looked so good. Nike’s Air Jordan 40, that is.

The AJ40 “Bordeaux” sneaker looks like a tall glass of red from France’s finest wine-growing region, the kind sipped slowly to best admire its depth. The wine-red suede drapes the upper like a tailored jacket, while darker burgundy wraps the tongue, laces, and sculpted sole.

A soft peach accent glows near the mid-foot, and the translucent heel hides a quiet Nike Air logo beneath, like a cork topped on some good red.

The AJ40, unveiled in June, is the physical manifestation of four decades spent honing Jordan Brand sneakers.

Sleeker than its forebears but dressed in their DNA, the AJ40 carries fragments of past sneaker icons: the reflective shimmer of the AJ13, the tongue of the AJ5, and the outsole Jumpman of the AJ12, all fitted to a modern frame.

Since then, we’ve seen the AJ40 wearing everything from a Chicago-style throwback with full Swoosh and Wings branding to lifestyle versions in blue suede and flowery pink monochrome.

The “Bordeaux” colorway might be the most mature of them all. Its rich wine tones meet serious tech, pairing ZoomX foam with stitched-in Zoom Strobel cushioning, making it both plush and powerful.

The Jordan 40 sits in that same lane as so many sneakers from the basketball brand that find more traction on pavement than behind the three-point line, from python Jordan 1s to pairs that feel like they belong inside a Ferrari.

Arriving November 13 for $205 on Nike’s website, the Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” is a celebration of maturity, a Jordan capable of facing its 40 years with poise and a little red wine to boot.

