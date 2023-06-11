JT Is Forever a Rick Owens Girlie

The rumor are true: JT is a fashion girl.

The City Girls rapper not only devours whatever track she hops on, but she eats when it comes to this fashion thing, too (translation: she's very stylish).

JT recently attended Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas' birthday bash in Atlanta over the weekend, donning a black leather Rick Owens dress for the occasion.

The look was complete with a slanted black clutch by The Attico and a stack of chains, including an icy spiked necklace, styled by Miso Dam.

The verdict? No notes. It was an effortless slay for the Rick girlie.

Indeed, it's no secret that JT loves her some Rick Owens, having frequently stepped out in the designer's pieces. Quite a few looks saw the musician dripped out in the label from head to toe.

It's a stylish obsession which JT shared with musician Lil Uzi Vert, a longtime Rick head who the City Girl dated (the two even took shopping trips to the store together). While it's unknown if the two are still a thing, it's no secret that relationships often have a way of influencing our wardrobes.

Between Rick Owens, you may catch JT in new season Bottega Veneta, Marni, Balenciaga, and Emilio Pucci pieces – and slaying each luxury label with ease.

JT's stylish presence has naturally caught the industry's attention, as she's scored invites to Mugler and LaQuan Smith shows in the past. Plus, there was her Poster Girl campaign, which left fans utterly gagged (this is a good thing, by the way).

Don't get me wrong. I love both City Girls — it's a couple of fire Yung Miami 'fits too (the Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier moment? Chef's kiss). Simply, I just favor JT's style more.

In short, JT is a style star. Her fashion journey will be one to watch, so I encourage you to stay tuned and try not to miss the show.