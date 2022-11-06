Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Yung Miami Served Body in *That* Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Dress

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

With Y/Project and Jean Paul Gaultier's collection finally out, it was only a matter of time before the celebs popped out with their 'fits (though Nicole Kidman skipped the line and flexed the collection's pieces in August).

Next up to get a look off wearing the Y/Project x JPG collab? Let's all direct our attention to Miss Yung Miami.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$458
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$515
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$494
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On November 4, Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday, joined by his closest friends like Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Scott, Mary J. Blige, and Jay-Z.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Yung Miami, who dates Diddy but still refers to herself as single, was also in attendance. For her beau's soiree, she donned Y/Project's Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morph dress (yes, that one).

Paired with a yellow Hermès Kelly bag and a neck full of diamonds, Yung Miami delivered a tasteful style moment at Diddy's bash.

In addition to stunting in her top-notch gown, Yung Miami gifted Diddy with an iced-out chain for his special day. Her present earned a bow from the famed musician, which, of course, sent social media into a frenzy.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$515
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$577
Image on Highsnobiety
Y/Project
Jean Paul Gaultier Body M
$410
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yung Miami is the host of Revolt's talk show Caresha Please, which counts names like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and of course, Diddy (he founded Revolt) as past guests.

In the viral episode with Diddy (or is it Love now...wait, Puffy Daddy?), fans received a confirmation of the two's romantic relationship and a new catchphrase from Yung Miami, "real bad."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Since then, the two haven't been shy about showing their love for each other. Miami even held a sign that read "Go Papi" during his honorary performance at the 2022 BET Awards.

Now, Miss Miami also knows a thing or two about fashion. After all, she and JT frequently rap about owning Hermès Birkin bags, which prompted discourse regarding the coveted handbags' accessibility.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While names like Dior, Prada, and Chanel comprise her wardrobe, Yung Miami, along with JT, graced the front row of LaQuan Smith's fashion week presentations. And now, she's joined the Glenn Martens club.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Y/ProjectPinched Logo Sweatshirt Navy
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Y/ProjectY Belt 35MM Black
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y/ProjectPinched Logo Jeans Blue
$310.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Inside Zacapa x Agua by Agua Bendita & Highsnobiety’s Floral-Filled Miami Night Out
  • MCM x SNIPES ‘Miami-ify’ Summer ‘25
  • DIY Piercings? Bad Idea. DIY Pierced Clothing? Badass
  • Jean Paul Gaultier Crowns Fashion’s New Enfant Terrible
  • Dressed for the Rawring Twenties at Nettspend's 18th Birthday Rager
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now