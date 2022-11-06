Yung Miami Served Body in *That* Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Dress

With Y/Project and Jean Paul Gaultier's collection finally out, it was only a matter of time before the celebs popped out with their 'fits (though Nicole Kidman skipped the line and flexed the collection's pieces in August).

Next up to get a look off wearing the Y/Project x JPG collab? Let's all direct our attention to Miss Yung Miami.

On November 4, Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday, joined by his closest friends like Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Scott, Mary J. Blige, and Jay-Z.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Yung Miami, who dates Diddy but still refers to herself as single, was also in attendance. For her beau's soiree, she donned Y/Project's Jean Paul Gaultier Body Morph dress (yes, that one).

Paired with a yellow Hermès Kelly bag and a neck full of diamonds, Yung Miami delivered a tasteful style moment at Diddy's bash.

In addition to stunting in her top-notch gown, Yung Miami gifted Diddy with an iced-out chain for his special day. Her present earned a bow from the famed musician, which, of course, sent social media into a frenzy.

Yung Miami is the host of Revolt's talk show Caresha Please, which counts names like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and of course, Diddy (he founded Revolt) as past guests.

In the viral episode with Diddy (or is it Love now...wait, Puffy Daddy?), fans received a confirmation of the two's romantic relationship and a new catchphrase from Yung Miami, "real bad."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Since then, the two haven't been shy about showing their love for each other. Miami even held a sign that read "Go Papi" during his honorary performance at the 2022 BET Awards.

Now, Miss Miami also knows a thing or two about fashion. After all, she and JT frequently rap about owning Hermès Birkin bags, which prompted discourse regarding the coveted handbags' accessibility.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While names like Dior, Prada, and Chanel comprise her wardrobe, Yung Miami, along with JT, graced the front row of LaQuan Smith's fashion week presentations. And now, she's joined the Glenn Martens club.