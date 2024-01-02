Sign up to never miss a drop
Megan Fox & MGK Return — in Uncoordinated Rick Owens, No Less

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Once it seemed like you couldn’t scroll through Instagram without having to see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly making out on a city sidewalk or talking about drinking each other’s blood as part of their twinflame connection. You know, normal couple things.

Then, for the better part of 2023, Fox and MGK all but disappeared following reported relationship trouble.

But it looks like the rumors were greatly exaggerated if pics of the couple shopping in Aspen on New Year’s Eve are any indication. The couple that coordinates together... well, probably isn't breaking up just yet.

Fox, still rocking her bright red bob, wore a black leather coat with matching pants, a polka-dotted Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, and high-top Rick Owens sneakers. MGK was similarly clad in black, wearing a Gucci down puffer with wide-legged leather Rick Owens cargo pants.

Kind of a mismatched matching situation going on here — LV vs Gucci, Rick Owens shoes vs Rick Owens pants — but the vibes are comparable so it works, sort of. It's definitely not the most chaotic couples outfit (or Rick Owens look) they've worn, so that's to MGK's credit (Fox is always on point, meanwhile).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With MGK’s daughter Casie in tow,, the couple tried to avoid photographers by covering their faces with their hands as they wandered around town.

There wasn’t any of their usual over-the-top PDA or antics — it looked like a genuinely nice, calm family outing.

MGK and Fox later took Casie to an Aspen Nas concert on New Year’s Eve, with Megan wearing the same black coat she wore shopping and MGK clad in a fur jacket.

On New Year's Day, the duo went out for coffee and looked friendly together, casually dressed in sweats to welcome 2024.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a good sign for the couple. As recently as December 2023, anonymous sources reported that MGK and Fox had had “another big fight” and were on-again, off-again headed into the holiday season.

Breakup rumors date back to the beginning of 2023, so it had seemed possible that the couple's definitive split could still be imminent.

Maybe you can’t believe everything you read but you can make all the assumptions you want based on a picture.

And MGK and Fox’s matching Rick Owens outfits certainly look like a good sign, right?

