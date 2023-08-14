A Closer Look at Jude Bellingham's One-Of-A-Kind adidas Predators

Jude Bellingham scoring on his competitive Real Madrid debut was always going to happen, wasn’t it?

The 20-year-old, who joined the Spanish side for £88.5 million (approximately $115 million) from Borussia Dortmund this summer, volleyed home from close range on August 12 to clinch all three points against Athletic Bilbao on the opening day of the La Liga season.

Bellingham, wearing the much-coveted number 5 jersey (which was famously worn by Zinedine Zidane) etched in a man-of-the-match performance for Los Blancos and did so in style, wearing a one-of-a-kind pair of adidas Predators.

1 / 3 adidas Football

The boots themselves are unapologetically Real Madrid: gold and white at their core, with black detailing (including Bellingham’s initials) on the outer side of the boot.

adidas Football

The Predators were gifted to the England midfielder in a bespoke box displaying the wording “Historia que tú hiciste, Historia por hacer,” which translates to “History that you´ve made, History left to make” in English.

The Predator is undoubtedly adidas’ most iconic silhouette when it comes to football boots. Since its inception in 1994, the grippy boot has been donned by some of the sport’s biggest names, like Zidane, David Beckham, and Alessandro Del Piero, and has served as a tool for some of its biggest moments, too.

Still, Bellingham wearing his own bespoke pair is virtually unheard of, especially for a 20-year-old lad who only three years ago was still plying his trade in the English Championship with Birmingham City.

Like I said, Bellingham scoring one day one was always going to happen. And believe me when I tell you: there’s plenty more where that came from.