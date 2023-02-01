Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

All Hail adidas' Latest Predator

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

For a football boot to have been reworked as many times as adidas’ Predator has, it’s clear that much of its beauty lies within its versatility.

Without waxing lyrical about yet another adidas Predator, it’s the best boot family in existence. Period.

The boot of choice for the likes of David Beckam and Zinedine Zidane, as well as more recent names like Pedri and Jude Bellingham, adidas’ Predator is — and always has been — in a complete realm of its own.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasPredator Accuracy.1
$250
Buy at adidas US
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For 2023, adidas has once again looked to its ever-growing family of Predators for inspiration, this time to reveal the aptly-titled Predator Accuracy, a boot deliberately engineered to improve a player’s goal-scoring capabilities.

Aesthetically the Predator Accuracy is pleasing to say the least, yet upon closer inspection, it’s the details that make this boot even more impressive.

Housing the now-classic high-definition grip technology on its medial side, the Predator Accuracy also boasts Hybridtouch, a unique microfiber material designed to increase both comfort and protection.

As is the case with almost every adidas boot nowadays, the Predator Accuracy — which lands online on February 8 — is crafted with the brand’s proprietary Primeknit material, which makes it not only dead lightweight, but good on the eye, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In truth, I’m not entirely sure why other brands even bother, because when everything’s laid on the table, no one is coming close to adidas and its Predator. Fact.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Snow PeakFire-Resistant 2 Layer Down Neck Warmer Forest Green
$160.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosWool V-Neck Sweater Brown

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
AuraleeGiza High Gauge Sox Beige
$35.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Latest Sneaker Proves Running Is About The Journey
  • Adistock? Birkendas? adidas’ "Birkenstock" Clog Looks Exactly How It Sounds
  • adidas' Crossover Post-Football Sneaker Is a Culture-Clashing Hybrid
  • The Luxe, German-Made Return of Zidane’s Legendary Golden Boot
  • Zidane’s Legendary adidas Boot Is Back — But Way Softer
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now