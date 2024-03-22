Sign up to never miss a drop
Why German Football Switching From adidas to Nike Is a Big Deal

Words By Tayler Willson

For as long as I can remember, Germany’s national football team has always worn great kits. 

From the wavy chest designs of Italia ‘90 and the majestically tacky concoctions at the 1994 World Cup to more recent simplistic and contemporary jerseys, Die Mannschaft, as the team is collectively known, has always looked impeccable.

But what do all of these well-designed Germany kits have in common, aside from uniforming some of the most skilled footballers to have ever played the game? Answer: they were all designed by adidas.

In fact, adidas first produced Germany kits back in 1954 and aside from a brief hiatus (that saw the team were Umbro the 1966 and 1970 World Cups) adidas and Germany has been one of the constants in world football.

However, it was suddenly announced on March 21 by the German football federation (DFB) that Nike would be the new supplier of all of its national apparel as of 2027 as a part of a new deal that will run until 2034, and also one that calls an end to Germany’s 70-year adidas partnership.

While this may seem like something of nothing to those unfamiliar with German footballing history, the news has been met with outrage by fans across the country with 89-percent of supporters polled by Kicker strongly disagreeing with the move.

Even Germany's vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, weighed in following the announcement: "I can hardly imagine the German jersey without the three stripes," he said.

"For me, adidas and black-red-gold always belonged together. A piece of German identity. I would have liked a bit more local patriotism."

After all, adidas isn’t just a provider of beautifully-designed on-pitch apparel. adidas is a German brand founded by a German and based out of its original German HQ. A label synonymous with the country and one deeply-rooted in the nation’s rich and extensive sporting heritage.

Ever Since 1954, when Adi Dassler, the founder of adidas, sat beside then-West Germany coach Sepp Herberger and watched on as the men’s team won the World Cup for the very first time wearing adidas’ screw-in stud boots, the two have been partners.

Even ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024, which is being hosted in Germany, the men’s team will be using adidas’ Herzogenaurach HQ as its team base for the tournament’s entirety.

Put simply, adidas and Germany have been the bread and butter of football for the past 70 years and are responsible for some of the most iconic jerseys, and moments, in the history of the sport.

But as of 2027, for better or worse, the two will now go their separate ways and call time on a partnership that, for me, will always be remembered as one of the most beautiful love stories in football.

