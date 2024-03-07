Jude Bellingham & Zizou Are Y-3's Los Blancos Poster Boys

Jude Bellingham and Zinedine Zidane are giving leave me and my son alone vibes.

Starring in Y-3 and adidas’ newest Real Madrid campaign, Bellingham and Zidane give father and son, which is quite fitting considering that Englishman is billed as the aire to Zizou’s throne.

Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for $110 million, fronts the campaign alongside 51 year old Zidane and a handful of other Real Madrid legends ahead of the release of Y-3’s latest Real Madrid collaboration.

Since the 20-year-old’s arrival in Madrid midway through last year, Bellingham has upped the ante and is now considered one of the best players in the world.

So much so that he’s been compared to the great Zidane with whom he shares the same number five shirt — a number synonymous with the Frenchman throughout his career.

Though Y-3’s Real Madrid collection is yet to be revealed in full; it's clear that the collaboration features shorts, bottoms, and a track top with the three stripes.

Although the standout piece has to be the embroidered leather jacket worn by Bellingham, which comes with a Real Madrid crest on the wrist, Y-3 branding at the neck, and Yohji Yamamoto's sign-off.

Honestly, I’m not sure what I’m more excited about: seeing Bellingham and Zizou together or the fact that Y-3 x Real Madrid is an objectively great-looking collection. Then again, does it really matter?