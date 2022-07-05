Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Julia Fox Is Back at Paris Couture Week

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Julia Fox is at Paris Couture Week, where, just six months ago, she officially became a Celebrity™.

In January, the actor-turned-influencer attended Schiaparelli's Spring 2022 Couture show with ex-boyfriend Kanye West, cementing their short-lived romance in the eyes of the public. Impressively, Fox managed to out-hype her relationship with the world's most divisive rapper with an even more divisive makeup look: heavy black eyeshadow that set the internet ablaze with media coverage and memes.

Now, Fox is back at the site of her celebrity genesis for couture's Fall 2022 season — and while she wasn't present at Schiaparelli this weekend, she's still managing to turn the show schedule into her own personal press tour.

Ye-less and eyebrow-less, Fox 2.0 announced her arrival in Paris with a Seine-side TikTok showing off her OOTD, a Mowalola and Diesel ensemble. Since then, she's gone to dinner with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, stopped by the Schiaparelli after party, sat front row at Iris van Herpen in one of the designer's otherworldly gowns, and showed face at Alexandre Vauthier.

And, while not a part of the official Couture Week schedule, French label Patou tapped Julia Fox to close its Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Fox has managed to extend her proverbial fifteen minutes of fame to six months and counting, a feat that requires a certain degree of shamelessness. And with a Vogue cover under her belt, a "first book," and new movie on the horizon,  she's showing no signs of cutting her time in the spotlight short.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
