Willy Chavarria’s Paris Fashion Week Debut Delivers Before It Has Started

Before Willy Chavarria presents his debut collection at Paris Fashion Week, the Mexican-American designer has an extra treat for his new Parisian audience.

Together with adidas Originals, the designer has created a merch line celebrating his brand's historic Paris debut.

Following adidas and Chavarria’s first collaboration, inventively reimagined sportswear classics presented last season, the two brands have created a six-piece capsule collection.

Baggy-fitting adidas sweatsuits and tops are puff-printed or embroidered with Willy Chavarria branding plus prominent rose graphics. (A possible hint that roses will be a theme in the upcoming FW25 collection?)

adidas Originals / Marco Ovando 1 / 6

Plus, there are sneakers!

adidas 1 / 6

The Jabbar low, initially created for NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar and recently resurrected by adidas, is reimagined in two ways. The simpler of the two sneakers features an asymmetric fold-over tongue, highlighting a Chavarria woven label, while the other turns the old-school basketball sneaker into a dress shoe with animal print pony hair.

Considering this is only a capsule collection to celebrate the upcoming Willy Chavarria fashion show, this is a well-rounded and thoughtfully designed release.

To get your hands on something from the drop, on January 24 a vintage lowrider (a classic Chevy Impala) will cruise the streets of Paris, stopping at secret locations to distribute the merch. Announcements of those secret locations will be made through adidas’ social media channels followed by an online launch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Before it has even started, Willy Chavarria’s Paris debut is already making a big splash.