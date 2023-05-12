Juve's New Zebra-Inspired Home Jersey Slays

It only seems like yesterday that we were discussing the new 2022/23 season’s best kits, yet here we are again with 2023/24’s jersey reveals already off and underway.

The first, of presumably many, bangers for next season’s sartorial wardrobe heralds from Italy and 36-time Scudetto winners Juventus, who are embarked on yet another epochal black and white-striped home jersey. Of course.

Unlike previous campaigns, 2023/24 sees the often-uniformed stripes revamped with a brushed stroke finish that replicates the patterning of a zebra, which is said to “evoke the individuality and artistry of the players on pitch," according to a statement.

Interestingly, contrasting pops of yellow join the Serie A side's party this time around; an inclusion that draws on legendary jerseys of the past, and is features across the badge, sponsor, and adidas three stripes down both shoulders.

1 / 2 adidas Football adidas Football

When it comes to the technicals of the shirt, it’s probably as you’d expect. The jersey itself is made using adidas' proprietary HEAT.RDY tech, which is designed to regulate players’ temperature during a match, as well as AEROREADY, another techy feature that uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials to keep the body feeling bone dry.

Despite being a 2023/24 jersey, as has become customary with new kits nowadays, the new look will be debuted on-pitch for the first time towards the end of the current campaign against Cremonese on May 14.

1 / 2 adidas Football adidas Football

This is undoubtedly the first of many splendid-looking jerseys to come throughout summer and will certainly a worthy contender for one of the best come the beginning of the season.