This adidas Samba Is a Cozy Puffer Jacket for Your Feet

The adidas Samba has been puffed up to seismic proportions. And, in the process, the classic adidas sneaker has become the coziest version of itself.

Reimagined as a puffy house shoe (for those who love Sambas so much, they want to wear them literally everywhere) but with a regular sole unit, this Samba is entirely built with comfort in mind. You don’t even have to experience the fiddly inconvenience of tying laces with these sneakers, the enlarged Samba has elasticated laces making them easy to slip on.

After transforming the shoe into everything from elderly grandpa steppers to flappy-tongued skate shoes, adidas is essentially turning the Samba into a puffer jacket for your feet.

adidas

The chunky Samba sneaker with a soft cushioned lining is available now from adidas’ Japanese website alongside leading Japanese retailers such as atmos and Billys.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Retailing for ￥9,900, roughly equivalent to $70, the Samba Home is a bargain considering the regular, far less cozy Samba retails at $100, however, there’s no indication yet whether they’ll cross the border for a worldwide release.

If puffy sneakers are something that you’re into (and why wouldn’t you be into warm, cozy footwear?) adidas has become the premier supplier of such designs. The brand’s recent Moncler collaboration was filled with puffy goodness and it has been recreating other famous models such as the adilette slide and shell-toed Superstar with similarly swollen constructions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When the weather starts to plummet later this year, adidas’ has a full range of insulated sneakers to slip into.