Trophy Room's Fancy, Low-Slung Jordans Are Coming Home (Again)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low sneaker collaboration is coming home (again). This time, the brand will release a second colorway of its low-slung Jordan sneaker.

In March, Trophy Room dropped off its long-awaited Jordan 1 Low "Rookie Card - Away." The expensive-looking Chicago-style colorway paid homage to Michael Jordan's rookie year, collectible cards, and —some might even say — the G.O.A.T.'s luxury tastes.

But even before those texturally rich sneakers launched, let's go back to the Trophy Room's big reveal in December 2023. Trophy Room unveiled its Jordan 1 Lows in not just one but two colorways: "Home" and "Away."

Again, "Away" had their moment in March. But what about the "Home" version? Based on samples floating around sneaker pages, it looks like Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low "Home" shoes will be dropping after all.

Early whispers claim the "Home" Jordans will be limited to just 1,000 units (waits for backdoor commentary). If so, these babies might be more challenging to cop than the first round.

The "Home" colorway varies slightly from the previous in construction, but it is still quite luxurious in looks. Specifically, the latest Trophy Room x Jordan 1 Low features a satiny white Swoosh, whereas the other came with a black Nike check.

What's more is, Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low "Home" boasts buttery red leather panels for its uppers instead of the silky smooth textures from before.

A few original details remain intact like the corduroy heel dipped in black and pinned with a golden Wings badge. The co-branded sock liners are also preserved — a blue Jumpman for one foot and a green Trophy Room-branded moment for the event.

The Trophy Room x Jordan 1 Low "Home" sneaker is said to release before 2024 ends. But with early looks and cryptic X posts from Trophy Room founder Marcus Jordan, something tells me that they might land sooner rather than later.

"Just got home from Portland. We got another banger," Marcus recently said on X. Now that I think about it, he could be hinting at the Trophy Room x Jordan 1 Lows or...perhaps an entirely new Nike shoe.

Either way, Trophy Room fans eat.

