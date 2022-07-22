Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Juventus & LYM Have Scored a Real Cracker

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

When Juventus linked with Palace back in 2019, it marked the beginning of a new era for football-fashion crossovers.

Before long, a myriad of the football’s biggest teams were tapping fashion stalwarts for collaborative takes on signature looks.

Whether it was Paris Saint-Germain ​​x Stüssy (not to mention their partnership with Jordan Brand), Real Madrid tapping Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3, or even Arsenal’s 424 link-up, everyone has been getting in on the action.

For Juventus – the team who arguably set the trend – this season sees them unite with another label in Liberal Youth Ministry, for a capsule that could well be the best yet.

Based out of Mexico, LYM is a label that has a spiritual connection with football. The energy emanating from a football stadium, fans, hooligans, and thundering cheers define some of the characteristics of subcultures like punk – one of the brand’s go-to references.

Reimagining Juventus’ 2022/23 away adidas jersey, LYM has embedded its signature styles and prints beneath a ripped outer layer, which founder Antonio Zaragoza describes as a “symbol of post-futuristic archaeology.”

“Liberal Youth Ministry and soccer converge in an energy that is difficult to describe: you have to live, sweat, and feel it in every cell of your body,” explains Zaragoza. “For me, a spirit that lights up and transforms is primitive youth.”

The collection – which is set to drop exclusively at Dover Street Market on July 23 – also features elements such as ying-yang and Swarovski crystals, which refer to the aesthetics LYM has worked with in previous collections.

While link-ups between football clubs and fashion brands can often feel somewhat forced, Juventus x LYM is anything but.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
