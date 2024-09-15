Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
JW Anderson SS25 Mastered Less Is More

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

And just like that, another JW Anderson collection is here, and the designer proved less is more for Spring/Summer 2025.

After taking us on an artsy trip last season, Jonathan Anderson gives a masterclass in design...featuring an essay on design printed onto a mini shift dress.

Once again, JW Anderson pushes the boundaries of knitwear with pieces that are shredded, dramatically knotted, and blown up to near-animated-level proportions.

Structural dresses boasted dramatically flared hems, while oversized pullovers were made in the style of sleek bomber jackets.

Surprisingly, there wasn't a new JW Anderson animal clutch to greet us for SS25. However, show guests casually reminded us of the brand's animalistic handbags, bringing accessories like the porcupine and frog clutch as their plus-ones to the show.

JW Anderson
Of course, JW Anderson's runway wasn't completely free of handbags. The brand's chic Loafer bag returned for the SS25, offered in spring-ready colorways like pastel yellow and velvety olive green.

And finally, each look was complete with the brand's new buttery, slanted ankle boots featuring zippered details.

Like seasons past, JW Anderson's front row was as intriguing as its clothes on the catwalk. Normani struck a model pose at the SS25 presentation in a knitwear set, oversized pink puffer coat, and ballerina heels.

Musician James Blake was there, with Jameela Jamil on one arm and a JW Anderson murse on the other.

Anderson used only four materials — silk satin, cashmere, calf leather, and sequins — for the SS25 collection, plus lace as decoration. Through emphasized shapes and signature manipulations, the designer explored the idea of a "restrictive agenda" opening the door for the "modern prettiness."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
