JW Anderson FW24 Felt Like a Trippy Trip to the Museum

Something about JW Anderson's presentations falling on Sunday just feels right. It's the day of unwinding and relaxing, and what better way to do that than with pleasing Jonathan Anderson goodness?

JW Anderson is back at Milan Fashion Week with its men's Fall/Winter 2024 and women's Pre-Fall 2024 presentation, which can summed up in just about three words: red, ruffles, and art (sorry to kill the alliteration heads' dreams with that last one).

JW Anderson's FW24 looks not only resembled works of art but also boasted actual works. Some ensembles even formed entire paintings when standing side-by-side.

As we've witnessed with past seasons, wardrobe staples aren't as you remember them. Sometimes, a second look or zoom-in reveals Anderson's signature surprises — a new twist, cut, or exaggerated proportion.

For FW24, JW Anderson offered an evening dress whose sleeves twisted into its drape detailing while another supplied glove-on-glove sleeve action.

Cardigans are finished with silky, puffed-up ruffles. Dress shirts are given an extra set of sleeves (and longer too). One jumpsuit looked like a dress and one-piece all at once.

Most JW Anderson JW24 outfits were styled with black biker shorts or see-through tights, doubled down with built-in mid-calf socks. One look was simply just the sheer shorts and nothing else.

Footwear wasn't as pawfect as before but was still intriguing nonetheless. JW Anderson delivered everything from shiny mules with tassels to warm-looking platforms.

Again, red was the color of the evening, appearing as Poinsetta brooches, fluffy sweaters, and evening dresses. There was a moment of the bubbling canary yellow color, but sadly, it wasn't the canary bird clutch that Anderson had previously previewed.

Maybe SS25 will be the season of the next animal clutch.