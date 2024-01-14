Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

JW Anderson FW24 Felt Like a Trippy Trip to the Museum

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Something about JW Anderson's presentations falling on Sunday just feels right. It's the day of unwinding and relaxing, and what better way to do that than with pleasing Jonathan Anderson goodness?

JW Anderson is back at Milan Fashion Week with its men's Fall/Winter 2024 and women's Pre-Fall 2024 presentation, which can summed up in just about three words: red, ruffles, and art (sorry to kill the alliteration heads' dreams with that last one).

1 / 8
Highsnobiety

JW Anderson's FW24 looks not only resembled works of art but also boasted actual works. Some ensembles even formed entire paintings when standing side-by-side.

As we've witnessed with past seasons, wardrobe staples aren't as you remember them. Sometimes, a second look or zoom-in reveals Anderson's signature surprises — a new twist, cut, or exaggerated proportion.

For FW24, JW Anderson offered an evening dress whose sleeves twisted into its drape detailing while another supplied glove-on-glove sleeve action.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cardigans are finished with silky, puffed-up ruffles. Dress shirts are given an extra set of sleeves (and longer too). One jumpsuit looked like a dress and one-piece all at once.

Most JW Anderson JW24 outfits were styled with black biker shorts or see-through tights, doubled down with built-in mid-calf socks. One look was simply just the sheer shorts and nothing else.

Footwear wasn't as pawfect as before but was still intriguing nonetheless. JW Anderson delivered everything from shiny mules with tassels to warm-looking platforms.

Again, red was the color of the evening, appearing as Poinsetta brooches, fluffy sweaters, and evening dresses. There was a moment of the bubbling canary yellow color, but sadly, it wasn't the canary bird clutch that Anderson had previously previewed.

1 / 5
Highsnobiety

Maybe SS25 will be the season of the next animal clutch.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Nimbus 9
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Argyle Mohair Cardigan
Needles
$375
Image on Highsnobiety
Mini Helmet Bag
Human Made
$185
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • Archival Footage
    The Best Cyber Monday Fashion Deals From Across the Internet
    • Selects
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Louis Vuitton & Timberland's collaborative 6" boot designed by Pharrell in wheat nubuck
    Louis Vuitton's Timberland Boot Is Pure Pharrell
    • Sneakers
  • fear of god collection 8 fw24
    Fear of God's Collection 8 Just Got Bigger
    • Style
  • fendi fw24 mens
    Fendi FW24 Is a Outdoorsy FFlex
    • Style
  • jw anderson fw24
    JW Anderson FW24 Felt Like a Trippy Trip to the Museum
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Enter PDF's Drake-Approved Paradise of Big Shoes
    • Style
  • bode nike collab astro grabber 2024
    Bode x Nike Is Officially On (Retro Sneakers Included)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023