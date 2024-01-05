It's a Canary! A New JW Anderson Bird Clutch Has Hatched

JW Anderson is introducing a new bird bag to its aviary: a canary-shaped clutch. The convincingly lifelike accessory follows the brand's viral pigeon minaudière, sported by celebrity style-setters from Sam Smith to Carrie Bradshaw.

Creative director Jonathan Anderson teased the freshly hatched clutch on Instagram on Wednesday, eliciting enthusiastic reactions from fans (this is no canary in the coal mine). "Back to work," Anderson's caption reads, perhaps hinting hat the bag will debut at the designer's imminent menswear show, scheduled to take place in Milan on January 7.

This is hardly the first time wildlife has inspired Anderson's work. There was his aforementioned pigeon clutch, which hit the runway for Fall/Winter 2022. Anderson's accessories don't just take flight — they also... hop. Last fall, he introduced an adorably goofy frog clutch and a Wellipets collaboration featuring frog-faced slides.

While we're on the subject of JW Anderson's Ark, we can't forget the designer's paw shoes, perfect for the furry in all of us.

Season after season, Anderson manages to create fashion "gags" that still feel chic and true to his brand. Other double-take-worthy designs: his Play-Doh 'fits, pixelated hoodie, and skateboard sweater. These aren't attention grabs for the sake of virality — playfulness and surreality sit at the center of the JW Anderson universe, a world in which penises make great coin purses and pillows aren't just for sleeping.

On that note: It's anyone's guess what Anderson will debut in Milan later this week. (Stay tuned for our recap of the collection.)