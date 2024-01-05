Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

It's a Canary! A New JW Anderson Bird Clutch Has Hatched

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

JW Anderson is introducing a new bird bag to its aviary: a canary-shaped clutch. The convincingly lifelike accessory follows the brand's viral pigeon minaudière, sported by celebrity style-setters from Sam Smith to Carrie Bradshaw.

Creative director Jonathan Anderson teased the freshly hatched clutch on Instagram on Wednesday, eliciting enthusiastic reactions from fans (this is no canary in the coal mine). "Back to work," Anderson's caption reads, perhaps hinting hat the bag will debut at the designer's imminent menswear show, scheduled to take place in Milan on January 7.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is hardly the first time wildlife has inspired Anderson's work. There was his aforementioned pigeon clutch, which hit the runway for Fall/Winter 2022. Anderson's accessories don't just take flight — they also... hop. Last fall, he introduced an adorably goofy frog clutch and a Wellipets collaboration featuring frog-faced slides.

While we're on the subject of JW Anderson's Ark, we can't forget the designer's paw shoes, perfect for the furry in all of us.

Season after season, Anderson manages to create fashion "gags" that still feel chic and true to his brand. Other double-take-worthy designs: his Play-Doh 'fits, pixelated hoodie, and skateboard sweater. These aren't attention grabs for the sake of virality — playfulness and surreality sit at the center of the JW Anderson universe, a world in which penises make great coin purses and pillows aren't just for sleeping.

On that note: It's anyone's guess what Anderson will debut in Milan later this week. (Stay tuned for our recap of the collection.)

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
Bermuda Hat
Needles
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
N3B Parka
Alpha Industries x Highsn
$300
We Recommend
  • latest products main_Marni
    Marni, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance 550
    The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 1 low '85 metallic navy
    The Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Navy" Is Back & Shiny as Ever
    • Sneakers
  • JW Anderson canary bird clutch
    It's a Canary! A New JW Anderson Bird Clutch Has Hatched
    • Style
  • Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection, modeled by Troye Sivan and Kelvin Harrison, Jr
    Why Is Prada So Good Right Now?
    • Style
  • Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton menswear collection
    All the Best (& Wildest) Stuff From Pharrell's First LV Drop
    • Style
  • Rolex's Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36 watch, released in January 2024
    Rolex Quietly Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, One-Off Day-Date
    • Watches
  • mocktails
    Hangovers Are Out. Mocktails Are In. (Just Don’t Call Them Mocktails.)
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023