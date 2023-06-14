Sign up to never miss a drop
Shoeless Kanye West Is Dressing Like an Elderly Tourist

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Kanye "Ye" West hates shoes. Ironic given that Ye's fashion fame was established on the strength of his (still very popular) adidas sneaker line but here we are, about a month after Ye quietly, suddenly debuted his latest fashion "collection" as part of his YEEZY brand and he's still just walking around in socks.

Seen on June 14 at The Lobster restaurant in Santa Monica, Ye and wife Bianca Censori wore variations on their now typical uniforms as they met with Ye's beloved sky artist James Turrell. Perhaps the 80-year-old artist was hosting a belated birthday lunch for the YEEZY founder.

Ye was wearing a baggy T-shirt tucked into slouchy sweatpants with a fanny pack and his now signature Sand Socks worn, again, in place of regular shoes or even his buzzed-about YEEZY SOCK SNEAKER (or is that YZY?). This appears to be Ye's go-to YEEZY 2023 look, occasionally accented with the odd vintage soccer jersey or washed-out Gallery Dept. sweater.

No shoulder pads this time, though, so Ye's latest outfit ends up looking more like an elderly tourist at the airport than a visionary fashion genius.

Requisite reminder that it's only been a few months since Ye said some nasty stuff so let's not pretend that he's a good dude deserving of praise by any means, too.

Now, it's in extremely poor taste to suggest that someone looks "homeless" — that kind of phrasing degrades the unhoused and is typically an exaggeration tossed around by people lacking a a shred of empathy. Given Ye's questionable, potentially exploitative relationship with Los Angeles' homeless shelters, however, perhaps the comparison is warranted for Ye's schlubby sweatsuit and socks.

Bianca Censori, meanwhile, is somehow dressed both more and less stylish than Ye, somehow.

Censori has downgraded her wild CDG (?) outfit to an artisanal Margiela apron (no shirt!) and her typical leggings, though at least she's actually clothed this time.

Crazy that that's something worth mentioning but here we are.

Surprisingly, Censori is wearing some heels with her leggings, while Ye remains shoe-free with socks only. Will Ye ever don another pair of sneakers??

Perhaps not, because his new shoeless look supposedly takes center stage in the forthcoming music video that Ye reportedly shot behind his recently refurbished Calabasas home during his birthday party.

If not, well, at least Ye has proved that the old restaurant adage of "no shirt, no shoes, no service" can be circumvented by someone with enough wealth and celebrity connections.

