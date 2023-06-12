What Was Going on at Kanye's Birthday Party??

Another day, another interesting Ye event. This time, it was his birthday party.

For starters, the man formerly known as Kanye West had a naked sushi table, which is sushi served off a completely-still woman's bare body. Well, there were actually serving dishes separating the food from the body.

Naked sushi isn't new, though — it's actually a Japanese practice called nyotaimori, or body sushi. Though the "art" is of Japanese origin, Westerners adopted and made it an overly sensualized thing for private events like bachelor parties and, in some states, a tourist experience.

The general practice hasn't been received well by everyone, though. China banned nyotaimori altogether. Others think it's degrading, misogynistic, and plain unhealthy (for obvious reasons).

Judging by photos from Ye's party, more sushi was available — served on trays, this time — beside the unmoved model covered in the Japanese dish. Hopefully, she doesn't get wasabi in places that wasabi should never be (word to Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City movie).

All in all, maybe eating at home was best.

Equally head-scratching was Ye's guest list for his alleged surprise party (we wouldn't be surprised if Ye threw it for himself). In addition to musicians Ty Dolla $ign and Freddie Gibbs, Chlöe Bailey was also there (???).

Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, was also in attendance with a less wild look than her 'fit earlier this week.

Censori arrived hand-in-hand with North West, who took a page from her dad's book by wearing Balenciaga's hulking Crocs boots for the party. Like father, like daughter.

Let's hope this father didn't have his nine-year-old daughter around the naked sushi table, though.

While there weren't any clips of North inside near the food, she did videotape her dad outside rapping "Off the Grid," a track from DONDA which features Playboi Catri and Fivio Foreign.

Fans think the clip will be a part of an official music video for the song. Or perhaps, more footage for his DONDA documentary.

Much like his DONDA event, Ye's birthday party was kinda wild.