Unpacking Yet *Another* Kanye & Bianca Outfit

We aren’t entirely sure where to even begin unpacking this latest Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori look because it is, quite frankly, baffling.

From the return of Ye’s shoulder pads and his YEEZY SOCK SNEAKER, to Censori’s beekeeper outfit, this image is essentially two outfits riddled with unanswerable questions. Yet, here we are trying to answer them.

So, let’s start with Ye. In short, Ye – who is reportedly hiring YZY interns from Craigslist – is in near on the same outfit he was spotted wearing on May 25: YEEZY SOCK SNEAKERS and shoulder pads beneath a Polizei t-shirt, with only a pair of tight leggings (and a VPL) making an appearance in place of some baggy black slacks.

While Ye’s outfit is, on the whole, still truly perplexing, what’s even more bewildering is the fact that on this occasion Censori’s ensemble is even more or the crazy side than Ye’s. Remarkable really.

As we know, Ye has a bit of a history of playing dress-up with his partners (remember when he used to dress in tandem with Amber Rose?!), although Censori is taking things to new levels.

The former YEEZY designer — who wedded Ye back in January 2023 — arrived at Sunday service (!!!) constrained in a thin black gauze-like dress with matching high-heeled boots, and a giant foam neck brace around her shoulders and face like some sort of boujee beekeeper.

Backgrid

This is, by far, Censori’s most baffling ‘fit to-date, which is quite the feat considering some of the looks she’s been spotted in alongside Ye.

For a couple that have been together less than 12 months to have delivered such a catalog of flummoxing outfits already is actually pretty impressive.

It’s just a shame that Ye's reputation-ruining rhetoric and anti-Semitic rants will always make him a bad, bad dude, no matter who is by his side or what ridiculous clothing they're wearing.