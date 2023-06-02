Sign up to never miss a drop
A Timeline of Kanye's "Eyesore" $6m Calabasas House Falling Apart

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Kanye "Ye" West's housing situation remains baffling. As Ye closes the book on his adidas YEEZY legacy and embarks on a new YEEZY chapter, he's still living in expensive hotels, despite owning some pricey (and poorly maintained) property.

All that's about to change, as Ye seemingly appears ready to return to his $2.2 million Calabasas ranch property, at least according to reports that the once dilapidated property has finally been repaired.

It checks out that Ye, currently relaunching his YEEZY brand with new clothing collections and even a dedicated YZY store (now hiring interns off Craigslist), would want a more permanent base of operations. The only question is what took him so long?

Ye purchased his Calabasas ranch property in 2018. It's of five properties he owns, which include his rotting Malibu mansion, childhood home in Chicago, two plots of land in Wyoming, and a home in Belgium.

The property that Ye paid about $2.2m for was soon expanded with the additional purchase of the 300 surrounding acres, which cost Ye nearly $4m. All-in, let's say that Ye paid $6m for the property's combined 318 acres.

Ye has reportedly utilized this space as headquarters for his Sunday Service project and Donda Academy school, which has since shuttered.

All that's known is that Ye's Calabasas property was boarded up around September 2020 and, following his late 2021 divorce from Kim Kardashian, Ye erected white sheets and fencing around the house.

These have stood for months, despite neighbor's complaints — remember, Ye's Calabasas home is only eight miles or so from the Hidden Hills home Ye used to live in with Kim. This is pricey real estate and the people who live here expect upkeep.

Ye's Calabasas neighbors also complained about the YEEZY Home shelter prototypes that Ye erected in this house's backyard, mostly because he kept the noisy construction running through the night and weekend.

Throughout 2022, Ye's Calabasas house deteriorated, its façade crumbling as trash piled up outside. By October 2022, as pictured above, you can see that things were looking bleak.

Some of Ye's Sherp ATV trucks — which you may recognize from his McDonald's Super Bowl ad — remain parked out front.

Ye was romantically linked to model Irina Shayk for a brief spell last year before marrying current wife Bianca Censori — crazy to think but Ye and Shayk were reported to be living in his run-down Calabasas house while they were together.

This was prior to the February 2023 photos above, mind you, but Ye's house was not in the best shape at any point in 2023. One of the people living by Ye's Calabasas house called it an "eyesore," and you can see why.

However, in April 2023, things began looking up for ol' Ye.

He cleaned up the Calabasas house and, on June 1, actually took the white tarps down. It took a year, but that's some kind of progress.

Ironic that, as Ye's outfits become more and more bizarre, it seems like his life is stabilizing. Not that Ye deserves any sympathy, mind you — you could (and should) justifiably argue that Ye's late 2022 transgressions went too far.

Anyways, it's good news for Ye's neglected Casablanca home. Finally, the multimillion-dollar property is getting some attention, even if its owner still doesn't deserve any.

