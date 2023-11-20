Sign up to never miss a drop
Where's All This Unreleased YEEZY GAP Clothing Coming From?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
YEEZY GAP will never die. Kanye West, now known as Ye, may have killed the collab with his anti-Semitic rants but there's always gonna be more YEEZY GAP to go around, apparently, 'cuz an additional round of unreleased YEEZY GAP clothes are restocking online.

Technically, you could say that this YEEZY GAP stuff is "stocking" online, since it never released in the first place.

Two more Ye-approved styles have surfaced this time: a new, washed-out iteration of the zip hoodie and wide sweatpants in the same hefty, double-faced cotton jersey.

It's hard to believe that a zip-up hoodie is a revelation in the YEEZY GAP space but believe it or not, the only sweaters that released during Ye's tenure were the pullover "Perfect" hoodies.

YEEZY GAP's zippered hoodies were intended to release some time during the collaboration's run, presumably in 2023, but the line shuttered in late 2022 alongside Ye's relationship with sportswear giant adidas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread.

The sweatpants are also a familiar sight, at least in the sense that YEEZY GAP sweatpants do exist in variations iterations, from wide fleece sweats to "fitted" jogger-style pants designed with Balenciaga, but these new sweatpants are offered in dyes to match the new zipper hoodies and are unlined.

Still plenty heavy, but just different enough.

Like the previous unreleased YEEZY GAP restock, which only included the zippered hoodies, the new hoodies and sweatpants will release at Japanese vintage store WHAT'Z UP's website on November 22.

The Japanese store isn't the first place that these unreleased YEEZY GAP clothes have appeared, though.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Reddit thread.

Xianyu, a secondhand market hosted by Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Taobao, has offered a large selection of these never-before-seen YEEZY GAP clothes, including the zipper hoodies and sweats.

YEEZY GAP-starved Ye sycophants have been mining Xianyu since at least early 2023, sourcing "new" YEEZY GAP clothes for around $50 per item, then sometimes reselling them for upwards of $150.

They aren't bootlegs — at least according to the YEEZY GAP fans — so it's entirely possible that this unreleased YEEZY GAP gear is authentic stuff that's simply being offloaded by manufacturers that were left holding the bag, so to speak, once Ye and GAP went their separate ways.

While GAP has continued working with partners like Sean Wotherspoon and Dapper Dan, Ye has decamped to Italy, where he's dressed up wife Bianca Censori in outrageous outfits only matched by his own bizarre get-ups.

Not many YEEZY fans are gonna wanna match his leggings and socks so, for now, leftover YEEZY GAP will have to do.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
